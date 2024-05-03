The Big Picture Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer team up for a darker take on Robin Hood, with award-winning talent on board for an exciting new project.

Director Michael excited to reimagine the legendary bandit with a fresh twist, promising a powerful and meaningful story on screen.

Producers praise the unique vision for the film, with Lyrical Media fully financing this epic collaboration set to debut at Cannes.

The upcoming Robin Hood project, The Death Of Robin Hood, is set to star award-winning actors, Hugh Jackman and Jodie Comer. Deadline reports that the duo will work alongside A Quiet Place: Day One director Michael Sarnoski, who will serve as writer-director on the film. At the same time, The Prestige's producer, Aaron Ryder, is among the producing team with production scheduled to begin in February 2025.

The Death Of Robin Hood is a darker redefined version of the classic Robin Hood story and will follow the title character struggling with his past after living a life of crime and murder. He is a battleworn loner who finds himself severely injured and under the care of a strange woman who offers him a chance of redemption.

Sarnoski could not have been more pleased about reinventing the idea of the legendary heroic bandit as well as collaborating with the talented Jackman and Comer. He shares, "It has been an incredible opportunity to reinvent and freshly innovate the story we all know of Robin Hood. Securing the perfect cast to transform the script to screen was essential. I could not be more thrilled and trusting in Hugh and Jodie to bring this story to life in a powerful and meaningful way."

The World Will Love Seeing Jackman And Comer Together In 'The Death Of Robin Hood'

While plans for The Death Of Robin Hood production are underway, Ryder and Andrew Swett will produce under their Ryder Picture Company (RPC) banner alongside Alexander Black for Lyrical Media. Furthermore, Lyrical Media's Jon Rosenberg and Natalie Sellers will executive-produce with Rama Gottumukkala, Sarnoski, and Jackman. Lyrical Media is fully financing the film.

"This is not the story of Robin Hood we've all come to know," says Ryder and Swett of RPC. "Instead, Michael has crafted something far more grounded and visceral. Thanks to Alexander Black and our friends at Lyrical along with Rama and Michael, the world is going to love seeing Hugh and Jodie together in this epic." Lyrical Media shows similar enthusiasm for the project, as Black adds, "We are thrilled to be part of this very special project and to be working with a visionary director in Michael, a phenomenal cast in Hugh and Jodie, and producing with our frequent collaborators, Ryder and Swett at RPC."

This is not the first collaboration between Lyrical Media and RPC as they most recently worked on Adam Wingard’s action thriller Onslaught with A24 and also collaborated on Hulu/Onyx’s 2023 release, Bruiser, which premiered at TIFF. In the meantime, The Death Of Robin Hood will be presented for sale at the Cannes Film Festival this month through WME Independent. Stay tuned for more details.