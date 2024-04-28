The Big Picture Hugh Jackman shines in the rom-com Kate & Leopold with chivalry and infectious positivity.

Co-starring Meg Ryan, the film has a controversial time-travel twist, but is a charming rom-com that is full of personality.

Hugh Jackman's performance showcases his versatility and charisma beyond his action-focused roles.

Hugh Jackman is one of the most popular actors of this century, with a filmography of widely beloved and diverse films. Breaking out in Hollywood in his role as arguably the most iconic X-Men character, the Australian actor swiftly became an A-lister and never looked back. Though his earlier roles were notable for being action-focused, Jackman's rise to stardom didn't just happen in the superhero genre. In a brief reprieve between X-Men and X2, Jackman had a starring role in the charming 2001 rom-com, Kate & Leopold, playing a duke trapped out of time who falls in love with a woman from another century. Though he's most recognized these days as the Wolverine, Jackman went back to his theater roots with his performance as Leopold, 3rd Duke of Albany, demonstrating his incredible acting versatility, that drove him to stardom and parked him there for over two decades.

What Is 'Kate & Leopold' About?

Image via Miramax Films

Kate & Leopold is a charming romantic comedy that combines elements of sci-fi and time travel with a classic New York love story. Jackman plays the titular Leopold, a 19th century duke of Albany with a fascination for technology, but a lack of accomplishments to his name. On the night that he's asked to choose a wealthy bride in order to avoid destitution, the curious duke chases an odd-looking individual through a time portal that sends them forward to the 21st century. The traveler, Stuart (Liev Schreiber), is an aspiring physicist who discovered the vortex in time that allows people to travel back and forth from the past. A fish-out-of-water with a heartwarming curiosity about all the inventions from the century he skipped, Leopold explores a new New York City while he awaits a return portal back home.

Leopold soon makes a memorable impression on Stuart's downstairs neighbor and his co-title holder, Kate, played by rom-com legend Meg Ryan. A marketing strategist on the verge of a major promotion, Kate counterbalances Leopold's innocent curiosity with a more cynical and diligent spirit. From their demeanor, motivations, and outlook on responsibility, Kate and Leopold are initially an unlikely pair. But regardless of their differences, the two eventually develop a strong rapport that is strengthened as they glean valuable insights about life and its meaning from one another.

Hugh Jackman Is an Endearing and Chivalrous 19th Century Duke

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jackman's background on stage would come into play for plenty of his film roles, like The Greatest Showman and Les Miserables, but it was in Kate & Leopold that he truly showed off his skills to the mainstream audience. Amusingly released between the first two X-Men films, Jackman thoroughly impresses with his portrayal of a character that is practically the polar opposite of Wolverine. Where Wolverine is blunt and anti-social, Leopold is chivalrous and kind. And it's that goodhearted nature that makes Leopold such a beloved character. The duke approaches 21st century living with such an endearing and infectious positivity, charming nearly everyone he crosses paths with thanks to his attention to etiquette and tangible authenticity.

Though he's coming from the past, Leopold is not one to be bogged down by antiquity and prejudiced ways of thinking, even managing to share some important insights with the people that he meets. While his general mannerisms and lack of technical know-how make him feel out of place in modern New York, Leopold demonstrates profound authenticity and gallantry that makes him positively endearing. When he learns of Kate's professional ambitions, he is thoroughly encouraging and supportive, while still maintaining a stalwart line of defense against her boss' disrespect. After a single night out with Kate's younger brother, he gives the younger man genuinely effective advice about being clear about his romantic intentions with the woman he's interested in, helping him secure a date. Leopold may have learned about the toaster from the 21st century, but the new millennium also had some things to learn from the duke lost in time.

Related Hugh Jackman Mentors Taron Egerton in This Comedic Sports Drama Egerton and Jackman fly to new heights in this charming movie based on a real-life Olympic athlete.

'Kate & Leopold' Has Charm, Comedy, and a Little Bit of Controversy

Close

However, there is one part of Kate & Leopold that is a little controversial, and is the consequence of the messy situation that is a time-travel romance. Leopold is actually the great-great-grandfather of Stuart, a patriarch high up in his family tree, which is an amusing premise for the connection between the two. While this isn't complicated by itself, the fact is made more uncomfortable after Kate returns to the 19th century to marry Leopold. Kate is introduced as Stuart's ex-girlfriend, but, unfortunately, ends the film as his great-great-grandmother. After some fiercely negative feedback, director James Mangold cut out scenes that reference Kate and Stuart are biologically created from the theatrical release, minimizing the controversy around the possible incestuous time travel mishap of dating one's own distant grandmother. This shouldn't drag the film down too much, however, as long as audiences stick to the same thing that we did with the Back to the Future scenes with Marty McFly's mom, and simply buckle down and push through.

Despite this complicated situation, Kate & Leopold is a certified classic rom-com that's overflowing with personality and charm. The inclusion of a time travel element is distinct, adding a new ingredient to a classic boy-meets-girl set against a gorgeous New York backdrop. All the beloved traits of a love story are there: the differing but complementary personalities, the unfair obstacles that stand in their way, and inescapable chemistry. Though Kate first appears impervious to Leopold's charm, his genuine kindness soon wins her over and the connection between the two feels electric. There have been a number of other movies in the years since that explore the concept of falling in love with a time traveler, becoming a bit of a sub-genre in its own right. Films like The Time Traveler's Wife and The Lake House explore the bittersweet nature of these relationships, while Netflix's The Knight Before Christmas takes Kate & Leopold's more straightforwardly positive approach to this type of story.

Even though he's earned a Guinness World Record for longest career as a live-action Marvel character, Jackman was never destined to be typecast in such a singular type of role. Even from his early years in Hollywood, he flashed that unimpeachable charisma and heart as a romantic lead, starring in one of the most underrated classic rom-coms ever made.

Kate & Leopold is available to stream on Max in the U.S.

Watch on Max