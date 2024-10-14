Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson have found their next project, according to Variety. The talented actors are set to star in Song Sung Blue, an upcoming musical film that will follow the story of a marriage who decide to form a Neil Diamond tribute band. The endeavor that started out as a risk would eventually take Mike and Claire Sardina to places they could've only dreamed of. With nothing more than their dream, their talent and a bit of luck, the couple took Diamond's legacy and made it a part of their own journey. Focus Features will be in charge of distributing Song Sung Blue in the United States.

Craig Brewer has been tapped to both write and direct Song Sung Blue. The title of the upcoming movie is also the name of a very popular song by Diamond. Before diving deep into the real world story of Mike and Claire Sardina and their path to success, Brewer worked on Dolemite Is My Name. The drama film that was released before the pandemic was centered around Rudy Ray Moore (Eddie Murphy) and what he had to do in order to become a successful filmmaker. Brewer clearly enjoys bringing to life stories that prove how art can change a person's life.

The cast of Song Sung Blue is already stacked, considering how principal photography for the project is set to begin this week. Michael Imperioli, Fisher Stevens and Jim Belushi will also be seen in the upcoming project. Imperioli was recently seen as Dominic Di Grasso in the second season of The White Lotus. The acclaimed HBO drama about the luxurious resorts where unpredictable crimes go down is set to return to television at some point next year. In the meantime, audiences will be able to enjoy Imperioli, Stevens and Belushi's talents on the big screen once Song Sung Blue is released.

Starring Jackman and Hudson

Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson will be starring in Song Sung Blue after a streak of very successful projects. Jackman reprised his role as Logan in Deadpool & Wolverine, the blockbuster that became the second-biggest movie of the year. At the same time, Kate Hudson was seen as Zoe Shannon in Shell. The dark horror comedy held its world premiere during this year's edition of the Toronto International Film Festival. The stage has been set for Hugh Jackman to return to his musical roots in Song Sung Blue.

A release date for Song Sung Blue hasn't been seen by Focus Features. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.