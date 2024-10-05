Hugh Jackman has been one of the most hardworking actors in the industry for over a decade, and that’s not just limited to playing the character of Logan in the X-Men film franchise. Prior to being cast in the comic book movie that changed the genre forever, Jackman had an active role in live theater, and first broke out with his award-winning performance in the revival of Oklahoma! Although this year saw him returning to play everyone’s favorite Canadian mutant once more in Deadpool & Wolverine, he’s a versatile actor whose impressive roles include Darren Aronofsky’s transfixing science fiction epic The Fountain and the emotionally grueling crime thriller Prisoners. However, Jackman cites his role in the 2012 cinematic adaptation of the musical Les Misérables as his most challenging part to date.

Why Was ‘Les Misérables’ So Challenging?

Les Misérables is an acclaimed piece of literature by Victor Hugo that was subsequently adapted into a 1980 musical that toured the world and won a record-breaking number of Tony Awards. Although there have been several adaptations of the original novel, Les Misérables has been considered to be a challenging musical because of the vocal range it requires from the leading actor cast as Jean Valjean. While sound mixing and post-production recording may have made that process a bit easier, Jackman wasn’t given any opportunities to “cheat” with the 2012 film because director Tom Hooper required all his actors to sing live on set. Although he admitted that this put considerable pressure on him, Jackman stated that “being able to be free with it and be spontaneous was a great gift” that allowed him to never break character.

Although hitting all the notes in some of the musical’s most iconic tracks was always going to be a consideration for whoever was cast as Valjean, Jackman stated that getting into character proved to be both emotionally and physically taxing. Les Misérables opens with Valjean in prison for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his family. Over the course of the story, he becomes a respected businessman in France, mentors the young girl Cosette (Amanda Seyfried), and eventually joins a revolutionary movement led by a group of students. Jackman stated that Hooper wanted him to be “unrecognizable,” so that the film would be able “to show the change in him from this incredibly angry soul to ultimately a loving soul.” While Jackman may have been used to doing intense physical roles from his tenure within the X-Men franchise, he felt that playing Valjean was emotionally “as deep as I’ve ever been required to go.”

‘Les Misérables’ Is One of Hugh Jackman’s Most Acclaimed Movies ​​​​​

Given the level of acclaim that the original production of the show had received, Les Misérables was always going to be a tough sell to musical fans skeptical about a film’s ability to recreate the pure exhilaration of live theaters. However, Jackman earned his first and only Academy Award nomination for Best Actor for his performance in the film, and was able to showcase the complex character arc that Valjean goes through as he seeks redemption and closure. Les Misérables is essentially the story of one man’s life as he is judged in the eyes of both God and the law; Jackman brings a rough edge to the role, but also helps convincingly make the argument that Veljean did his best to help others in a time of crisis.

Les Misérables has received some backlash in recent years, as many feel that the awards recognition was unwarranted, and that the film was only well received by those not familiar with the original production. While there are certainly some glaring flaws, most notably Russell Crowe’s musical performance as the law enforcement officer Javert, Jackman’s performance is generally regarded as one of the best aspects of the Les Misérables film. Although reactions are now divided between those who think it’s a masterpiece and fans who feel that it was a massive disappointment, there have barely been any bad words said about Jackman’s magnificent performance.

Les Misérables is currently available to rent or buy on Prime Video in the U.S.

