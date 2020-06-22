Hugh Jackman to Play Enzo Ferrari in Michael Mann’s Long-Developing Biopic

It appears as though filmmaker Michael Mann is finally getting ready to make his Enzo Ferrari movie a reality. We hope. It was announced this past weekend that Hugh Jackman will be taking on the lead role in Mann’s long-in-the-works biopic, which is titled Ferrari and is aiming to start filming in Spring 2021. The Heat filmmaker has been trying to get this one off the ground for ages, with Christian Bale previously attached to play the racing icon before bowing out over health concerns—the versatile actor hit a point where he no longer wanted to be gaining large amounts of weight in short periods of time. Ironically enough, Bale went on to co-star in the Ferrari-themed Ford v Ferrari, which Mann had previously been attached to direct before James Mangold took over the project. Mann retained an executive producer credit on the Best Picture nominee, but still wants to scratch that Ferrari itch himself.

This new Ferrari movie is based on the Brock Yates book Enzo Ferrari – The Man and the Machine and takes place in the summer of 1957. At this period of time, Ferrari faces various struggles—the racecar company he and his wife Laura built is going broke. Their tempestuous marriage has already suffered the death of their son, Dino, and Ferrari’s other son, 12-year-old Piero, the product of a wartime romance, now wants to know his place in the world. Enzo boldly rolls the dice for all their futures on one race—1,000 miles across Italy, the brutal and infamous 1957 Mile Miglia. During the dangerous race, Laura will discover long kept secrets, opportunities will rise and fade, and drivers, like surrogate sons, will push beyond the edge.

Jackman recently turned in a tremendously dynamic performance in the HBO original film Bad Education and has really been pushing to try new avenues after leaving the role of Wolverine behind. Mann, meanwhile, most recently shot the pilot for the HBO Max series Tokyo Vice starring Ansel Elgort. His most recent feature film was the 2015 cyber thriller Blackhat.

