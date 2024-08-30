Hugh Jackman has cemented himself as one of the most notable Hollywood stars of the twenty-first century. Rising to prominence with his breakout role as Wolverine in the X-Men movies, Jackman has had a two-decade-run of box office hits. Often, however, many tend to focus on his exploits as Marvel's claw-wielding mutant and forget that Jackman has dabbled in many genres throughout his career.

Aside from his many appearances in the action genre, Jackman's found himself in quite a few thrillers, even dipping his toes in a couple of musicals, harkening back to his humble beginnings in the world of theater. Jackman does some of his best work in these movies, as his range only grows larger with each new genre he explores. Although the quality of these exploits varies, some are sure to please even the most skeptical of moviegoers. These are Hugh Jackman's best movies, proving there is much more to him than just adamantium claws.

10 'Les Misérables' (2012)

Directed by Tom Hooper

Les Misérables is a musical drama directed by Tom Hooper. It stars Jackman as Jean Valjean, Anne Hathaway as Fantine, Russell Crowe as Inspector Javert, and Amanda Seyfried as Cosette. A prisoner of nearly two decades, Valjean is released on patrol and branded a thief. After stealing some silver, he becomes a factory owner and comes to care for one of his worker's daughters, Cosette. With a former prison officer hot on his trail and societal conflict brewing, Valjean must find a way to keep himself and his adoptive daughter safe.

Supported by strong writing and expectedly great acting, Valjean goes on what seems like a multi-movie arc in Les Misérables. Starting as a flawed man, mainly concerned with his well-being and livelihood, Valjean eventually becomes someone more concerned with the safety and happiness of others than himself. Further strengthened by the sincerity of the musical performances, Les Misérables is a beautifully crafted, time-spanning tale, cementing itself in Jackman's filmography as one of his best efforts.

9 'Eddie the Eagle' (2016)

Directed by Dexter Fletcher

Dexter Fletcher's Eddie the Eagle features Jackman beside Taron Egerton in the titular role. The movie is based on a true story and follows a man named Michael "Eddie" Edwards, who tries out for various sports in an attempt to make the British Olympic team. Despite his failures, Eddie's determination carries him forward as he wishes to achieve his dream of Olympic prestige. Realizing he has the potential to be great in the sport of ski jumping, Eddie travels to Germany, running into former American ski jumping champion Bronson Peary (Jackman), who agrees to train Eddie for the Olympics.

Jackman's performance as Bronson Peary is not too dissimilar to his time as Wolverine. Both characters assume the role of a begrudging mentor who has become jaded due to events in his past. Thus, Jackman is absolutely spot-on as Peary, using these similarities to his advantage. On top of that, Egerton gives an absolutely brilliant performance as Eddie, perfectly encapsulating the real-life stars' can-do attitude while also providing a sense of optimism to balance out Peary's cynicism.

8 'Deadpool and Wolverine' (2024)

Directed by Shawn Levy

Jackman's highly anticipated return as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine is his biggest role yet. It follows a now-retired Wilson, who spends most of his days in newfound normalcy yet feels incomplete. Separated from his ex-girlfriend, Vanessa Carlysle (Morena Baccarin), due to his career as a mercenary, Wilson longs for a chance to do something that truly matters. When the Time Variance Authority shows up at his door, Wilson goes on a universe-hopping/time-traveling adventure to save his universe alongside an alternate universe's variant of Wolverine.

Although Deadpool and Wolverine is very much a Deadpool movie first, Jackman's Wolverine doesn't get pushed aside whatsoever. Playing a different version of the character, Jackman's performance still manages to stay true to Wolverine's essence. Having failed to protect the X-Men of his universe, Wolverine has succumbed to the severity of his guilt until Deadpool gives him a purpose. The parallels between them are apparent, as Deadpool and Wolverine expertly pinpoints their need for belonging and redemption, producing a movie that is not only emotionally driven but also aware of Marvel's significance over the past few decades.

7 'X2: X-Men United' (2003)

Directed by Bryan Singer

X2: X-Men United is a direct sequel to 2000's X-Men. The movie follows Professor Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) as he leads the X-Men against William Stryker (Brian Cox), a former military commander who's hellbent on erasing mutants from the Earth. Stryker's forces attack Xavier's school while his mutant assistant, Lady Deathstrike (Kelly Hu), captures Xavier and Scott Summers (James Marsden). Wolverine and a group of experienced X-Men must band together to save their friends, enacting a truce with the usually villainous Magneto (Ian McKellen) and his sneaky companion, Mystique (Rebecca Romijn).

Brian Singer's second installment is quite possibly one of the best superhero sequels ever. X2: X-Men United not only continues the story of the first film but wholly improves on everything that came before. The action is much more polished, the emotional weight is much grander, and the dynamic between each character is far more natural. Jackman's Wolverine feels less like an outsider, and his story is relatively condensed as he pursues the answers to his forgotten past.

6 'The Wolverine' (2013)

Directed by James Mangold

The Wolverine is James Mangold's first foray into the world of the sharp-clawed, brooding mutant. Following the events of X-Men: The Last Stand, Logan isolates himself from the world once again. Grief-stricken and wanting a break from his life of constant tragedy, he tries to disassociate from those around him until Yukio (Rila Fukushima), the apprentice of an old friend, invites him to Japan on her ailing master's behalf. Logan reluctantly accepts, discovering things are not what they seem. Running into shadowy mutants and yakuza alike, he embraces his heroic duty when his friend's seemingly innocent granddaughter, Mariko Yashida (Tao Okamoto), is put in danger amidst this chaos.

The Wolverine is often overlooked due to how awful its predecessor is, making it one of the most underrated movies of the entire X-Men franchise. The movie largely follows a similar pattern to other Wolverine stories, with the character isolated due to a traumatic event/death. This time, the narrative is entirely unique, as setting the action in Japan encourages an intentional samurai-like vibe elevated by the fight choreography. Treating Jackman's Logan like a fish out of water, The Wolverine provides audiences with something more than the all-too-familiar jaded nature of his character.

5 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Directed by Bryan Singer

X-Men: Days of Future Past is a representation of the franchise at one of its absolute peaks, a perfectly depicted time-travel tale loosely based on the comic storyline of the same name. Wolverine is sent back in time to stop the creation of Sentinels, robots that hunt down mutants in the future. He is tasked with finding a young Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) and Magneto (Michael Fassbender) to stop Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) from killing scientist Bolivar Trask (Peter Dinklage), the man responsible for creating the Sentinels.

Days of Future Past features a refreshing approach, bringing in the old guard through Stewart's Professor X and McKellen's Magneto while continuing the stories of their younger counterparts, McAvoy and Fassbender. Meanwhile, Jackman's more wise and temperate Wolverine weaves the two generations together, acting like the straight man to the surprisingly immature Charles and Erik. Paying respect to both eras of the Fox X-Men universe, Days of Future Past is among the best comic book movies of the 2010s.

4 'The Greatest Showman' (2017)

Directed by Michael Gracey

Michael Gracey's The Greatest Showman is one of Jackman's most ambitious movies in recent years, a decade-spanning story strengthened by its musical nature. It focuses on Jackman's P.T. Barnum, a business-minded man from a very young age who created the Barnum and Bailey Circus. Barnum is initially driven by the desire to provide his wife, Charity Barnum (Michelle Williams), and their two daughters with a life of comfort and luxury. However, he becomes obsessed with fame and power, jeopardizing both his circus and family.

The Greatest Showman is a textbook example of all the pieces working together. The movie is rooted in a strong narrative that explores the concept of greed. Jackman's performance accurately encapsulates a man who's lost sight of what matters in his life. In addition, the musical performances enrich the emotional impact, showcasing the experience and talent that Jackman brings on the vocal front while highlighting the star-studded supporting cast as well, including Zac Efron and Zendaya.

3 'The Prestige' (2006)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Prestige is filled from top to bottom with top-end Hollywood talent, spearheaded by globally revered director Christopher Nolan. Starring Jackman and Christian Bale, with supporting roles featuring Scarlett Johansson and Michael Caine, it follows two magicians, Robert Angier and Alfred Borden. Once partners working under magician John Cutter, Angier and Borden are driven apart due to the unfortunate death of Angier's wife, Julia McCullough (Piper Perabo), during a show. Seeing Borden as the cause of his wife's death, Angier grows an intense hatred for his one-time friend, leading to an intensifying back and forth involving sabotage, jealousy, and unending hatred.

Being the talented director he is, Nolan fashions an intriguing drama full of depth. The rivalry between Jackman's Angier and Bale's Borden is the backbone of The Prestige. Jackman is particularly strong here, exuding pure hatred that's perfectly enhanced by a not-so-rare flawless performance from Bale. Truly positioning the two men and their relationship front and center, The Prestige is one of Nolan's best movies to date.

2 'Prisoners' (2013)

Directed by Denis Villeneuve

Prisoners is a carefully crafted mystery/thriller by director Denis Villeneuve. Jackman portrays the increasingly aggravated Keller Doller, a man on the search for his kidnapped daughter. Unsure of the police's sense of urgency, he takes matters into his own hands, capturing and interrogating a recently released suspect named Alex Jones (Paul Dano). Meanwhile, Detective Loki (Jake Gyllenhaal) pursues different leads in hopes of finding Dover's missing daughter.

Jackman's performance as Dover propels Prisoners into a tier of its own. Since the movie is inherently character-driven, having the protagonist played with such nuance allows the script and direction to truly shine. Unlike many of his other roles, Jackman's performance as Dover is filled with outward emotion. The audience can see Dover getting visibly more frustrated as the sheer desperation to find his daughter encompasses his entire being. Accompanied by a purposeful uneasiness from Gyllenhaal, Villeneuve's Prisoners is a superbly acted and well-envisioned modern-day mystery/thriller classic.