Hugh Jackman is one of the greatest entertainers of the 21st century, as his film performances are only a fraction of what he has contributed to the artistic world. Thanks to a Primetime Emmy Award, a Grammy win, and a Tony trophy, Jackman could achieve “EGOT” status if he ends up winning an Academy Award in the near future. While it's unlikely that Deadpool & Wolverine will earn him any Oscar buzz, it does seem likely that Jackman will gain the grace of film critics again with one of his exciting upcoming projects.

While his role as Wolverine in the X-Men franchise has dominated his career, Jackman is an exciting actor who often takes major risks. Films like Chappie and Pan may not have worked out in his favor, but it's still admirable that Jackman took such impressive risks. Here are the ten most rewatchable Hugh Jackman movies, ranked.

10 ‘The Front Runner’ (2018)

Directed by Jason Reitman

The Front Runner was an underrated political drama that didn’t get the credit it deserved when it was initially released on Election Day in 2018. Jason Reitman’s timely biopic stars Jackman as the Democratic Presidential candidate Gary Hart, whose campaign was put to an abrupt end after the media discovered evidence of his extramarital scandal. Jackman was able to show how Hart tried to retain his composure in public, as the pressure on him to open up about his past derailed any noble intentions to discuss serious political issues. Jackman is absolutely perfect as Hart, in a performance that should have earned him more attention from award season voters.

The Front Runner captures all the excitement of a political campaign, and is willing to address both sides of any major issue. Its forbearance in today's political climate makes it a film that feels more relevant with every rewatch.

9 ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017)

Directed by Michael Gracey

The Greatest Showman was a testament to just how great of a musical performer Jackman is, as the film wouldn’t have been nearly as successful without his inherent singing skills. Jackman had sung on the big screen in the disappointing adaptation of Les Miserables, but The Greatest Showman allowed him to deliver a series of new songs that celebrate diversity, community, and the power of theater. The soundtrack itself became a phenomenon in its own right, leading The Greatest Showman to be one of the most surprising box office hits of the winter 2017 season.

The Greatest Showman is a great musical, but it also hinges together as a movie because of Jackman’s dramatic abilities. The fun tone, heartwarming characters, and positive message make The Greatest Showman one of the most unabashedly joyous film that Jackman has ever been involved in.

8 ‘X2’ (2003)

Directed by Bryan Singer

X2 was the rare comic book sequel that managed to improve upon its predecessor in every way, which is an impressive feat considering that the original X-Men film from 2000 was already regarded as one of the greatest comic book movies of all time. X2 is both darker and more complex than its predecessor, particularly in how it digs into the trauma that Wolverine endured under the command of the evil Colonel Willaim Stryker (Brian Cox).

X2 features the sort of ruthless Wolverine action sequences that fans of the comic books have been waiting for ever since Jackman was signed up to play the character. Few modern superhero films have the emotional density, aptitude for spectacle, or sheer love for the source material that X2 does. It’s a film that has aged very well when compared to the less rewatchable entries in the X-Men franchise.

7 ‘Eddie the Eagle’ (2016)

Directed by Dexter Fletcher

Eddie the Eagle is a throwback to classic inspirational sports films that shows just how funny Jackman can be. It’s perhaps the dominance of the Wolverine character in Jackman’s career that has given the impression that he is somewhat humorless, but Eddie the Eagle exposed his talents as a physical comedian. The heartwarming true story explores how an underdog British skier (Taron Egerton) worked with a legendary former competitor (Jackman) to represent his company in the Olympic Games.

The chemistry between Egerton and Jackman is so strong that it is easy to overlook any minor cliches or saccharine moments, particularly when the film is this funny. Although the inspirational message about self-belief and hard work may be squarely aimed at a younger demographic of viewers, Jackman brings the appropriate gravity needed to make Eddie the Eagle equally entertaining for older audiences.

6 ‘X-Men: Days of Future Past’ (2014)

Directed by Bryan Singer

X-Men: Days of Future Past was a giant love letter to the X-Men franchise that managed to bridge together two generations of characters. Trying to build coherent continuity between two intersecting timelines may have been confusing, but X-Men: Days of Future Past made the brilliant decision to make Wolverine the main character. It’s interesting to see how Wolverine looks to the older version of Professor X (Patrick Stewart) as his mentor while trying to guide a young Charles Xavier (James McAvoy) to find the same success.

X-Men: Days of Future Past contains all the action, humor, emotion, diversity, and plot twists that fans could want out of an X-Men film and managed to satisfy viewers that had grown up with two eras of the franchise. X-Men: Days of Future Past set such a high standard of excellence that its two sequels could only fall flat in comparison.

5 ‘Bad Education’ (2020)

Directed by Cory Finley

Bad Education may have been only available to stream on HBO, but had it been released in theaters, there’s a good chance that it could have earned Jackman the Academy Award for Best Actor which has long since eluded him. Based on a shocking true story, Bad Education stars Jackman as an ambitious high school administrator from Long Island who embezzled significant public funding in order to ensure that his campuses were highest ranked in the nation.

Bad Education is a film that weaponizes Jackman’s charisma, allowing him to play a serial liar who has managed to mask his darker ambitions from the majority of his followers. It was a great change of pace to see Jackman play such a complex character; despite the disturbing implications of the story, Bad Education has a sinister sense of dark humor that makes it very rewatchable.

4 ‘The Fountain’ (2006)

Directed by Darren Aronofsky

The Fountain is an emotionally overwhelming spiritual epic that stands as one of the greatest films that Darren Aronofsky has made thus far. Jackman plays a sensitive scientist who tries to save his wife (Racherl Weisz) from her impending death via illness by searching through the secrets of humanity’s connection with nature. While this may seem like a fairly straightforward narrative, The Fountain grows far more complex as it examines shocking visions of humanity’s past and future. Although it's a film that wrestles with existential ideas, many of the most powerful scenes in The Fountain are the romantic moments between Jackman and Weisz.

The Fountain featured one of Jackman’s most ambitious performances, as he plays three different characters in different timelines. A film with this many profound ideas on its mind could have easily collapsed and become incoherent, but Jackman’s dedication to the idiosyncrasies of the script make The Fountain one of his most rewatchable projects thus far.

3 ‘The Prestige’ (2006)

Directed by Christopher Nolan

The Prestige is yet another astoundingly original project from Christopher Nolan, who used practical effects to create a film that truly felt magical. Set at the dawn of the Industrial Revolution, The Prestige stars Jackman and Christian Bale as rival stage illusionists who are locked in a bitter feud after a mutual friend (Scarlett Johansson) is killed in a tragic accident. As with any of Nolan’s films, The Prestige is told in a non-linear way, with plot twists and flashbacks that force the viewers to constantly reassess what they think they have accepted as the truth.

Jackman is perfectly suited to playing a charismatic stage performer whose drive to reach the artistic profession makes him even more belligerent and dangerous. The Prestige is a film so packed with latent details that it demands multiple viewings in order to fully appreciate the extent of Nolan’s vision.