Hugh Jackman will likely always be most remembered for the numerous times he's played Wolverine. It's a role so famous that, even though he tried to walk away after the success of 2017's Logan, he's back again for the much anticipated Deadpool & Wolverine. Jackman became a household name thanks to becoming the most popular of the X-Men, a man who not only has the ability to self-heal and possesses some badass-looking Adamantium claws, but who is barely held together by a seething rage that he lets out on anyone who opposes him.

Hugh Jackman expertly explored this rageful side for 2013's Prisoners, co-starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Paul Dano, and directed by Denis Villeneuve. In Prisoners, Jackman is a man pushed to his limits after his daughter goes missing. When he confronts the man responsible, Villeneuve told Jackman to improvise, leading to the actor going so ballistic and scaring the daylights out of Paul Dano.

Prisoners When Keller Dover's daughter and her friend go missing, he takes matters into his own hands as the police pursue multiple leads and the pressure mounts. Release Date September 18, 2013 Director Denis Villeneuve Cast Maria Bello , Terrence Howard , Melissa Leo Hugh Jackman , Jake Gyllenhaal , Viola Davis Runtime 153 Writers Aaron Guzikowski Studio Warner Bros. Pictures Expand

'Prisoners' Has Hugh Jackman's Character Pushed to His Breaking Point

Prisoners is a powerful film, but it's also heartbreaking and uncomfortably tense. Written by Aaron Guzikowski, Hugh Jackman plays a husband and father named Keller Dover. On Thanksgiving, his young daughter, and the daughter of his friends, Franklin and Nancy Birch (Terrence Howard and Viola Davis), go missing, last seen playing on a mysterious RV parked near the house. The police, led by a detective Loki (Gyllenhaal), quickly locate the RV and its driver, a creepy young man named Alex Jones (Dano), but the girls are nowhere to be found.

With no proof that Alex committed a crime, he's released, but as he is, he tells Keller, "They didn't cry until I left them." Unnerved by this, and with the police not helping, Keller abducts Alex and takes him to an abandoned building where he and Franklin interrogate him. Franklin is missing a daughter too, but it's Keller who's the ring leader, beating and torturing Alex, and in one scene, coming very close to killing him.

Denis Villenueve Told Hugh Jackman To Improvise the Interrogation Scene

Close

In the scene, Keller beats Alex to a pulp inside a bathroom, demanding to know where his daughter is. Alex won't tell him anything, which only makes Keller more angry. He screams at Alex with so much intensity that you almost expect claws to shoot out from his fists. It's a tense moment, but according to Hugh Jackman, director Denis Villeneuve wasn't impressed.

In a 2022 interview with Sirius XM, Jackman spoke about the demands of the interrogation scene. According to him, they spent three hours shooting it over and over again until Jackman was completely exhausted, but something wasn't right. The actor said:

"We’d done this take and deep down I was like, ‘Yeah, we crushed it, that was it.’ And I remember Denis coming over and [he says], ‘I need to talk to you… I need you to go there.’ I said, ‘That wasn’t there?’ He goes, ‘No, that was not there […] I really need you to go there.’"

Hugh Jackman Went So Wild With a Hammer That Paul Dano Collapsed

Image via Summit Entertainment

Hugh Jackman didn't know what to do to make the scene he'd already given all of his energy to any better, but when Villeneuve called action, he figured it out. In the interrogation scene, Franklin holds Alex against a wall while Keller gets in his face holding a hammer. He holds it in front of his eyes where he can see it, asking, "Are you going to make me use this?" He goes as far as to put Alex's hand on the sink, implying that he will smash it, but his captor says nothing. At this, Keller snaps, swinging the hammer down on the sink repeatedly, smashing it in half. This causes Terrence Howard to flinch. "Where's my daughter?! Tell me!" Keller screams repeatedly. Alex still says nothing, so Keller buries the hammer into the wall right next to his head. Paul Dano, who had no idea this was about to happen, collapses in fear to the floor. Jackman told SiriusXM, "All I’ll say is the next scene of the movie was completely ad-libbed and is in the movie. And how Paul Dano has ever spoken to me again, I have no idea.”

The improvisation is what makes this moment in Prisoners really work as well as it does. We can see Hugh Jackman's exhaustion from being on set so long, but that exhaustion only makes Keller look more distraught. When he smashes the sink and Terrence Howard jerks, it's as if Franklin knows this has all gone too far. Scaring Paul Dano half to death is the cherry on top, because not only is Alex breaking, afraid for his life, but we see that Keller has no real power. He wants so badly to bury the hammer in this man's face, but if he does, he might never see his child again. The scene is only as good as the performer bringing it to life.

Your browser does not support the video tag.

