Daniel Wu to Battle Hugh Jackman in Sci-Fi Noir ‘Reminiscence’

0

If you don’t know Daniel Wu, you will soon. The Hong Kong film vet has been recently seen in American titles like Geostorm, Tomb Raider, and the underrated AMC action series Into the Badlands, which he also produced. Now, as reported by Deadline, Wu has joined an exciting sounding new project — Reminiscence, an upcoming genre-bending film starring Hugh Jackman (Logan) and Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation).

The movie, directed by Westworld co-creator and executive producer Lisa Joy in her feature film debut, stars Jackman and Ferguson in a dangerous, near-future Miami beset by climate change woes — overheated, flooded, and always at night. In a delicious update of film noir tropes, Jackson plays a private eye who travels into the memories of clients to figure out cases. Ferguson is a client who’s hiding more than meets her brain’s eye. And Wu? The central antagonist to Jackman, who presents a sense of danger to him while sharing his love for Ferguson’s character. In other words — all three action vets will likely fight the heck out of each other, and it will likely be dope. The film sounds like it will combine works like Blade Runner, Total Recall, Insomnia, Inception, and even a touch of Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind into an appealing cocktail for any genre film fan.

Beyond his burgeoning work in the American film industry, Wu is a bonafide star in the Hong Kong and Chinese-language market. He’s been nominated for several Hong Kong Film Awards, and won one for Best Director for 2006’s muckraking music mockumentary The Heavenly Kings (seriously — this movie is wild). It’s beyond exciting to see him join a big-budget, prestige genre film like this, and the idea of him sharing the screen with noted supernovas of charisma like Ferguson and Jackson means Reminiscence might be the next big original film hit.

Joy’s script burned up the Black List (an industry tracking board of the best unproduced scripts in Hollywood), and her directorial vision sounds razor sharp and honed. As she told Deadline, “I know exactly what I want this to be, including all of the action set pieces, and turning Miami into a sunken world. Working on Westworld has been an incredible experience in learning to make something with the scope of a feature on a TV timeline with a budget nowhere near what you would expect for a feature film equivalent.”

For more on Wu, check out our Into the Badlands set visit and series of interviews.