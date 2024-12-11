After starring alongside Ryan Reynolds in Deadpool & Wolverine earlier this year, the superhero tentpole that grossed over $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office, it didn’t take Hugh Jackman long to find his next project. In mid-October, it was announced that Jackman would team up with Kate Hudson for Song Sung Blue, a musical film following a Neil Diamond tribute band pursuing their dreams and finding love. Both Hudson and Jackman announced on their personal Instagram accounts that the movie has already wrapped filming, with Jackman celebrating the news by sharing a video of himself receiving the standard “wrap shave,” and Hudson posting a tribute to Jackman with several photos of the two of them. The film does not yet have an official release date.

Starring alongside Jackman and Hudson in Song Sung Blue is Fisher Stevens, who is best known for his role as Ben Jabituya in Short Circuit and Short Circuit 2, and more recently, for playing Hugo Baker in Succession, the hit HBO series that aired its final season last year. Michael Imperioli, famed for his role as Christopher Moltisanti in The Sopranos and also for playing Spider in Goodfellas, will also have a role in Song Sung Blue. Imperioli also reprised his role as Moltisanti in The Many Saints of Newark, the prequel movie following the rise of Tony Soprano. Craig Brewer, best known for directing Alexander Skarsgård in The Legend of Tarzan and also for working with Eddie Murphy in Coming 2 America and Dolemite Is My Name, has been tapped to direct Song Sung Blue.

What Else Does Hugh Jackman Have in the Works?

Hugh Jackman has secured a role in Three Bags Full: A Sheep Detective Movie, where he’ll work with another Succession veteran, Nicholas Braun, and Nicholas Galitzine, who starred opposite Anne Hathaway earlier this year in The Idea of You. Jackman will also topline The Death of Robinhood alongside Jodie Comer, which comes from writer/director Michael Sarnoski. Sarnoski most recently directed A Quiet Place: Day One (Lupita Nyong’o) and Pig (Nicolas Cage). It is uknown at this time if Jackman will return to Marvel and reprise his role as Wolverine.

Song Sung Blue has wrapped filming but does not yet have an official release date. Stay tuned to Collider for future updates and coverage of the film and watch Jackman in Deadpool & Wolverine, now streaming on Disney+.

