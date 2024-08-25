The Big Picture Before returning to his role as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine, Hugh Jackman suggested Tom Hardy as his replacement.

Tom Hardy's immersive portrayal of Venom showcases his potential to take on the iconic comic book characters.

With the MCU introducing variants of characters, the possibility of a Tom Hardy as Wolverine is not entirely out of the question.

Some actors have become synonymous with the roles they play, including Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. Jackman rose to prominence playing the clawed Canadian through a variety of X-Men films, and recently returned to play a different version of Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine. Apart from Cal Dodd, who voices Wolverine in X-Men: The Animated Series and X-Men '97, and Steve Blum (who's voiced Wolverine in plenty of projects), it's hard to imagine any other actor picking up the Adamantium claws. Even Henry Cavil only got a brief cameo as "the Cavillrine" in Deadpool & Wolverine, and that was more a tongue-in-cheek nod to the fact that he was a popular fancast for the character. However, Jackman actually picked his preferred successor a while ago... and it was none other than Tom Hardy.

Hugh Jackman Thought Tom Hardy Would Be a Great Replacement for Wolverine

Image via 20th Century Fox

Jackman first floated the idea of Hardy as Wolverine during a press tour for Logan. "I've been asked the question a lot and I'm always like, 'I don't want to make it too easy on the studio to replace me.'...I'm sure they're already talking about it, that some actor out there they've already said, 'Shhhh... keep it quiet but we want you next,'" he told MTV. "He's younger than me for sure, I think Tom Hardy would be great." Jackman's pick made a lot of sense in hindsight; Hardy was carving out a name for himself with roles in Mad Max: Fury Road and Legend, where he played brooding, dangerous characters. He'd also proven his comic book movie bonafides in The Dark Knight Rises, where he played Bane. Though he wasn't the mountain of muscle that Bane is in the comics, Hardy still infused the masked warrior with plenty of charisma as well as menace — his first confrontation with Batman (Christian Bale) had Bane breaking the Dark Knight emotionally and physically.

Tom Hardy's Performance as Venom Proves He Could Be A Good Wolverine

Close

Ironically, Hardy has played another Marvel anti-hero: Eddie Brock, better known as Venom. Hardy has given his all to the Venom films, as he not only voices Brock and his symbiotic other half but also serves as a producer and came up with the story for Venom: Let There Be Carnage and the upcoming Venom: The Last Dance. Hardy even covers all the sides of Venom in his performance, whether it's the vicious "Lethal Predator" or the strange bond that Eddie and the Symbiote share. With his tendecy to throw himself into his roles, Hardy would be a perfect contender if Marvel Studios has any future ideas for Wolverine.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe recently laid the groundwork for an alternate Wolverine with the idea of variants. "Variants" are considered different versions of a character within the MCU, and have been appearing in current films. Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Deadpool & Wolverine all saw variants of different characters popping up, including versions from Sony's previous Spider-Man films and 20th Century Fox's X-Men films. There's also the upcoming Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars films to consider, as elements from Jonathan Hickman & Esad Ribic's Secret Wars series — including the idea of "incursions" that bring alternate universes toppling together — are coming into play. It wouldn't be a stretch to use that as a springboard for a Hardy version of Wolverine. Only time will tell, but fans at least have an idea of who Jackman considers a worthy successor to the Wolverine mantle.

Deadpool & Wolverine is currently playing in theaters.