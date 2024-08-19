The Big Picture Hugh Jackman's cumulative global box office surpasses $7.5 billion, $1 billion more than co-star Ryan Reynolds.

Jackman's top-grossing films are X-Men hits, with Deadpool & Wolverine as his highest-grossing hit.

Before his success in Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman starred in some of his lowest-grossing movies.

Thanks to the massive, record-breaking success of Deadpool & Wolverine, every person involved has celebrated personal milestones. Lead star Ryan Reynolds recently saw the cumulative global box office of his movies pass the $4 billion mark, and now, his co-star Hugh Jackman has passed an even bigger figure. It makes all the poetic sense in the world for Jackman to have achieved this goal by playing Wolverine, the character that launched him as a movie star over two decades ago.

This weekend, the Australian star’s cumulative global box office passed the $7.5 billion milestone, a full $1 billion more than Reynolds. And these are figures only for his starring or lead-adjacent roles. Including every movie that he has ever appeared in, his total box office exceeds $9 billion. Understandably, Jackman’s top-grossing movies are all X-Men hits. The actor first played Wolverine in the original X-Men film, and went on to star as the superhero in over half-a-dozen more blockbusters, before hanging up the claws with 2017’s Logan.

He reprized the role after much deliberation in Deadpool & Wolverine, which has generated $1.14 billion worldwide so far — it’s his highest-grossing hit. Jackman’s other major blockbusters include X-Men: Days of Future Past ($747 million), Logan ($614 million), and X-Men: The Last Stand ($459 million). His biggest non-superhero films, incidentally, are both musicals — Les Misérables ($435 million) and The Greatest Showman ($428 million).

Jackman's Career Has Come Full Circle

In his career, Jackman has worked with celebrated filmmakers such as Christopher Nolan (The Prestige, $104 million), Darren Aronofsky (The Fountain, $16 million), Baz Luhrmann (Australia, $215 million), Joe Wright (Pan, $151 million), and Denis Villeneuve (Prisoners, $122 million). Before Deadpool & Wolverine, he’d worked with Shawn Levy on the hit film Real Steel ($263 million). He has received nominations at the Oscars and the BAFTAs, and has cultivated an equally acclaimed career on the stage, through which he has won two Tony Awards, in addition to being nominated for an Olivier Award.

Jackman was having a bit of a tough time at the box office before Deadpool & Wolverine, having starred in some of his lowest-grossing movies — The Son ($1.5 million), The Front Runner ($3.2 million), and Reminiscence ($15 million). With more appearances as Wolverine potentially on the cards, Jackman will only scale greater heights at the global box office in the future. Stay tuned to Collider for more updates.