It's been nearly 20 years since Hugh Jackman put on the black hat and trench coat to star as the titular vampire hunter in Van Helsing, and in that time the film has largely (and tragically) been forgotten. With countless monster-related movies and television shows out there that center around these same characters and concepts such as Penny Dreadful and even Hotel Transylvania, it makes sense that this 2004 film (not to be confused with the SyFy series of the same name) has fallen to the wayside, especially since it was critically panned at the time. But what's interesting about Stephen Sommers' take on the Universal Classic Monsters brand is that, much like his work on The Mummy and The Mummy Returns, this film tends to drop the horror (though not entirely) in favor of the traditional blockbuster "action-adventure" model while still honoring what came before.

In a day and age where every star-powered action film also has to have a bit of a comedy (thanks Marvel), there's no doubt that this movie would thrive in today's entertainment climate. Who knows, had it been released now, it might have even spawned a few sequels and a Peacock spin-off! Of course, not every action film or franchise that's tried to milk the same "Marvel formula" of blockbuster success has worked out (looking at you Terminator Genisys), but Van Helsing's cult following and unique take on the traditional monster stories set this film apart. After all these years, it's time to admit that Van Helsing is kind of genius and is a gothic horror action movie worth revisiting.

The Mystery of Van Helsing

Right off the bat, Sommers makes it clear that the Van Helsing of the film is not the same one from Bram Stroker's iconic novel. Rather, this is Gabriel Van Helsing, a man who has seemingly lived throughout time, cursed to fight the powers of darkness for eternity with no memory of his past. While Dracula's Dr. Abraham Van Helsing is a scientist and expert vampire hunter, this Gabriel Van Helsing is an immortal(?) action hero who takes down vampires, werewolves, and other monstrous creatures like Mr. Hyde with a mechanized crossbow. When compared to other character updates, this Van Helsing manages to be pretty badass.

Where the Dracula novel explains much about the good Roman Catholic professor who leads the charge against the master vampire, Van Helsing's interpretation explains very little, other than that he's a bit more agile, engaging effortlessly in combat against various supernatural adversaries. Also, the fact that it's a younger Hugh Jackman underneath that black hat rather than say, Anthony Hopkins, makes this seemingly younger, and more charming, vampire slayer all the more appealing.

By introducing an updated version of the traditional character, the film takes ownership of its own story, no longer limited to the original Dracula novel and instead able to take our hero in a completely new direction. It's in this new direction, Van Helsing's own journey of self-discovery, that he's eventually led to battle the infamous Count, with whom he has an ancient history. In fact, it's even speculated that Van Helsing might be the archangel Gabriel bound in human flesh. If we've learned anything from Jackman's other work as an action hero with amnesia (talking about Wolverine here), it's that this is the kind of backstory that could easily have carried a few more blockbusters.

A Unique and Exciting World of Possibilities

But Van Helsing isn't the only thing that this film has going for it, not by a long shot. The magnificent set pieces and various characters, towns, and organizations that the world of Van Helsing holds give the film much more charm and intrigue than many have previously given it credit for. One such addition includes the Holy Order, a secret society based out of the Vatican whose sole purpose is to protect the world from supernatural forces of darkness. While shadow organizations are all the rage nowadays (just look at SHIELD, ARGUS, Checkmate, Prodigium, The Kingsmen, etc.), the idea that the 19th-century world would have one to protect itself from vampires and demons is a pretty interesting take.

But the Holy Order isn't the only addition to the Van Helsing mythos; the film also introduces us to pre-established characters like Dr. Victor Frankenstein and his monster, as well as completely original additions such as the ancient werewolf-fighting Valerious family (led by Kate Beckinsale). Watching the old (Frankenstein) and the new (Beckinsale's Anna Valerious) interact brings a sort of uncertainty to the film, which only raises the stakes (especially the wooden ones) and reminds us that the world of Van Helsing is full of countless possibilities, no matter how familiar they might seem. Even Dracula's castle seems to be an icy fortress in another dimension, which is pretty different from the classical interpretation.

To explore the world further, Van Helsing spawned a tie-in video game, an anime prequel (Van Helsing: The London Assignment), and a one-shot comic book (Van Helsing: From Beneath the Rue Morgue) where our hero faces off against an invisible monster and the mad scientist Dr. Moreau from H.G. Wells' original novel. Forget about Universal's failed attempt at a Dark Universe, Van Helsing had it all figured out 20 years ago, working to include just about every Classic Monster property into this new universe. Had the film been more successful, there's no doubt that a crossover between Van Helsing and The Mummy might have even been in the cards, especially since Stephen Sommers was behind them both.

The Monsters Are Compelling

Speaking of the monsters, the best kind aren't the ones that just scare you and move on, but the ones that fight against their own nature, hoping to live a life beyond their creature status. Of course, that's the point Mary Shelley drives home in Frankenstein, which is echoed in this film's interpretation of Frankenstein's monster, who simply desires to live. But beyond the mad doctor's creation, Van Helsing also makes sure to give our werewolves a heartfelt story too, with not one but two characters in the film struggling against their Lycan curse, including our titular hero after he himself is bitten.

But it's not just the "good monsters" who yearn for a life beyond their monstrosity, the entire plot of the film revolves around Dracula and his brides hoping to create a family, bringing their stillborn offspring to life through the use of Dr. Frankenstein's scientific genius. Even in their villainy, the heartbreak of these monsters is felt when their first attempts fail, killing thousands of their children. While we may not want Dracula to succeed, and certainly don't want him to win, his motives are that of a father protecting his children, and it makes things a bit more complicated — and compelling — to work through.

Naturally, not all monster movies need a sympathetic villain. There's an argument to be made that Count Dracula isn't sympathetic at all in the original novel (or in many adaptations since). Clearly he's the villain, no matter which way you slice it, while Frankenstein's monster is often our misunderstood hero. However, there's no denying that the extra weight that Van Helsing's monsters bring to the story makes them, and by extension the rest of the film, a bit more compelling, especially when we consider the young friar Carl's moral dilemma with letting Frankenstein's monster live or die.

A Fresh Interpretation

While other blockbusters like Terminator Genisys or Joss Whedon's obviously inferior version of Justice League attempted to do something new compared to previous franchise installments, they did so hoping to cash in on the "action-comedy blockbuster" model that worked so well for Marvel, they just did it with a lot less integrity to the source material. While there's nothing wrong with doing something new or different with pre-established characters (who doesn't love Robert Downey Jr.'s version of Iron Man?), there are right ways to rework a narrative and there are wrong ways. Thankfully, Van Helsing manages to do it right.

Rather than being another strict adaptation of Dracula, Frankenstein, or The Wolf Man, the film opted to become something completely different while still honoring what came before. This means that Stephen Sommers and his crew didn't shoe-horn in constant references to other monster films or copy what had been done by other filmmakers previously. Rather, they used the basic tools that the Universal Classic Monsters had to offer and refined them for their own original story. In a world full of bad remakes, sequels, reboots, and "more of the same," Van Helsing dared to do something fun and different.

By combining these legendary creatures and their stories into one film, with new characters, twists, and even entirely new plots, the film sets aside the old monster narratives to tell an original tale that keeps you on the edge of your seat. Whether it's watching Van Helsing and Frankenstein's monster choose to work together or uncovering the dark truth behind Dracula's hatred for our favorite vampire hunter, Van Helsing constantly proves itself to be a fresh take on some of the greatest literary classics out there. Best dust off your stakes and grab some garlic because it's time for you to give Van Helsing another shot.

