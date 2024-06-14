The Big Picture Viva Laughlin was overly ambitious, leading to a jumbled mix of genres and an unsatisfactory narrative.

The characters lacked chemistry, the script was poor, and the decision to lip-sync was questionable.

The final mistake was not taking risks and catering to assumptions about American audience preferences.

Hugh Jackman can seemingly do everything: musicals, action, romantic comedies, and, of course, Wolverine, the iconic Jackman character who is being resurrected for the upcoming MCU release, Deadpool & Wolverine. There's a charm about Jackman that draws moviegoers in, and more often than not, his projects are worth watching, whether it's on the movie screen, stage, or the small screen, where he dazzled as host of the 2009 Academy Awards.

But if you mix genres together in a project? Well...it's not pretty. Take, for example, the curious mix of musical, comedy, and drama that was Jackman's foray into television with the series, Viva Laughlin. "Series" might not quite be the right word, actually, as it suggests multiple episodes, not just the two that made it to air. Is Viva Laughlin as bad as they say? The answer is an undeniable and emphatic yes.

Viva Laughlin (2007) Viva Laughlin centers on Ripley Holden, an ambitious small-time casino owner with dreams of opening a glamorous resort in Laughlin, Nevada. As he navigates the complexities of the casino business, Ripley faces personal challenges, including marital problems and family struggles. The show intertwines drama and musical elements, offering a unique take on ambition and redemption. Release Date October 21, 2007 Cast Melanie Griffith , Lloyd Owen , Mädchen Amick , Eric Winter , D.B. Woodside , P.J. Byrne , Ellen Woglom , Carter Jenkins Main Genre Comedy Seasons 1 Creator(s) Peter Bowker

'Viva Laughlin' Is Ambitious to a Fault

If there's one thing positive that can be said about Viva Laughlin, it's that it's ambitious. The show is a "mystery drama musical" featuring Lloyd Owen (most recently seen as Elendil in the first season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power) as Ripley Holden, a flashy entrepreneur who sets out to fulfill his dream of running his own casino in Laughlin, Nevada. Who hasn't set their sights on opening a casino in what one source claims as the sixth-best casino town in Nevada? He's very excited about it, but his wife, Natalie (Mädchen Amick), and their two teenage children are slightly less enthused at the prospect. He invests all of his money in an unfinished casino, proudly strutting around the facility as he sings Elvis Presley's "Viva Las Vegas."

Alas, Holden's financing falls through, forcing him to approach his rival, Nicky Fontana (Jackman), a wealthy casino owner, who happily hands over the money without any conditions. The guy's theme song is the Rolling Stones' "Sympathy for the Devil"; he'll invest, but only if he's given ownership, an offer that Holden rejects outright. Things get even more complicated when the wife of one of Holden's investors, Bunny Baxter (Melanie Griffith), happens to be a former love of Holden's and still has the hots for him, which we know thanks to Baxter singing Blondie's "One Way or Another" while clad in lingerie. The thing is, that's not even the complicated part—it's when Baxter's husband turns up dead, his body found at Holden's casino. The first episode ends with everyone, including Holden, a suspect in the mysterious death.

'Viva Laughlin' Made the Wrong Choice for Its Lead Character and Setting

The New York Times, in their review of Viva Laughlin, claimed that the show was the worst of the 2007 season, and in contention for the worst show in the history of television. "Worst" might be a little harsh, but Viva Laughlin is definitely in the top or, more appropriately, bottom ten. There's not even a single element that one can point to as being the definitive reason why it sucks, either. The characters that should have chemistry have none, the writing is awful, and the decision to have the actors sing along with pop hits (as opposed to actually using their own voices) is questionable at best, especially when someone as talented at a tune as Jackman is in the cast.

This is another problem unto itself: Lloyd Owen isn't a strong enough talent to stand as the lead in comparison to Jackman. As The Guardian notes, perhaps if Jackman were in the lead role, there might have been an outside shot at success. Maybe Jackman, who also served as an executive producer, should have been a little selfish. The setting of the series, too, is curious: if Laughlin is a stepping stone to Vegas, it's not really far enough away from it to be seen as this great, almost unachievable goal for the protagonist to aspire to.

It came as no surprise, then, that Viva Laughlin was canceled after only two episodes aired (only one in Jackman's home country, Australia). In announcing its cancelation, Vulture summed it up best: "In a miserable disaster of a TV season, Laughlin is still a massive, stinking failure. Vulture would like to express our sincere condolences to the cast and crew, and our warmest thanks to CBS for sparing us from another crappy episode."

'Viva Laughlin' Falls to What Has Plagued Other Americanized British Content

The cancelation of Viva Laughlin isn't necessarily its own fault, but instead, simply the result of problems that have consistently plagued American remakes of British TV shows. Viva Laughlin is a remake of the BBC miniseries, Blackpool, about Ripley Holden (David Morrissey), an arrogant yet naive small-time casino holder in Blackpool; he's a big-time dreamer who becomes a prime suspect after a body is found on the premises of his arcade. The series embraced its premise: a kitschy, over-the-top series that wasn't afraid to be uninhibited. Blackpool's Holden has his flaws, but one can still sympathize with the character, thanks to Morrissey's talent in bringing that version of him alive. The song and dance numbers are huge, fun, and delivered with gusto, and as a series with a definitive end, it has an urgency that keeps things focused with a concentration that drives the story.

In Viva Laughlin, Owen doesn't have the mix of charm and menace that defined Morrissey's Holden, which is a direct result of the American need to have a main character that the viewer can empathize with. The Office's Michael Scott (Steve Carell) had to ditch those things that defined the BBC version's David Brent (Ricky Gervais), like being overtly offensive and mean, so there was a definite precedent that supported the assertion. Viva Laughlin, in its hopes to have a long life on CBS, lacked that urgency that brought spark to the original, and like its kin in the junk heap of American remakes, was too afraid to make big, bold moves that could have limited its audience or its potential to bring eyes to the network.

Some might point to those musical numbers in Viva Laughlin for its failure, much like how they scuttled the infamous Cop Rock, but that, too, is largely unfair. Musical episodes of non-musical series like The Flash and Grey's Anatomy have certainly succeeded, and Glee not only succeeded with its focus on song-and-dance numbers intermingled with its story elements, but it became a cultural phenomenon in doing so. The issue was never that Viva Laughlin brought musical numbers into the show, but that those numbers lacked anything resembling energy and spectacularity, neutered to appease the idea of what an American audience was willing to accept without actually knowing what that audience would accept. That may ultimately be Viva Laughlin's biggest failure: trying to score that home run with a popsicle stick. Make that a pop-musical stick.