When Marvel’s X-Men was officially a green light for a major motion picture in 1999, fan expectations were incredibly high. Though there had been many lineup changes at Xavier’s School for the Gifted since their comic debut in 1963, the casting choices for the mutant characters were under heavy scrutiny in publications like Wizard Magazine and online message boards. Out of all the X-Men, Wolverine was the most debated casting among the fans.

Like many superheroes who made the big screen, such as Spider-Man and Batman, many big names were considered based on their star status and physical traits in comparison to Weapon X himself. One name not on anyone’s radar in 1999 was an unknown Australian stage actor named Hugh Jackman, whose talent eventually made Wolverine stand among the ranks of Dirty Harry and Mad Max as a memorable rough-edged action hero in cinema. Ironically, he almost didn’t make the cut.

A-List Hollywood Actors Were Scared To Play Wolverine

As early as 1984, X-Men was one of many Marvel Comics film adaptations stuck in development hell. As the movie underwent a revolving door of attached studios and filmmakers, several well-known talents were tossed around for Logan/Wolverine. Legendary Uncanny X-Men writer Chris Claremont made a push for British actor Bob Hoskins, who was known for playing small but brutal gangsters in The Long Good Friday and Mona Lisa. After Richard Donner and his wife Lauren Schuler-Donner optioned the producing rights for X-Men in the mid-‘90s, A-list stars such as Mel Gibson, Keanu Reeves, and even rock star Glenn Danzig were in contention for Wolverine because of their high-wired personas.

Despite the high interest surrounding the X-Men project, established actors in Hollywood were still apprehensive about taking on a superhero role. Many feared a career fate similar to Christopher Reeve who struggled to shake his Superman image outside the movie franchise. Additionally, in a time before the MCU and the DCEU, the thought of being part of a multi-picture franchise was something few actors were willing to commit to for the long term.

Russell Crowe's Rejection Of Wolverine Led To Hugh Jackman's Casting

Upon hiring Bryan Singer in 1996, the director of the critically acclaimed The Usual Suspects had his eye on the latest Australian import to bring Wolverine to life: Russell Crowe. Crowe’s career was red-hot following his breakout performance in L.A. Confidential. His handsome but rugged looks and on-screen intensity seemed to make him the right fit for Logan. But with offers being flooded from major studios along with the bad stigma associated with superhero movies following the release of the critically maligned Batman & Robin, Crowe feared typecasting and declined Singer’s offer. On the way out, however, Crowe suggested his fellow Aussie friend Jackman for the part.

Initially, Jackman had no knowledge of Wolverine or the X-Men comics. He had only two film credits in Australia and most of his acting resume on the stage. He was only given three pages to read for the audition, which then-wife Deborra-Lee Furness read and subsequently persuaded him not to pursue the role due to the “ridiculous” nature of X-Men. As Jackman was in contention with several other high-profile actors, the role was ultimately given to Dougray Scott. Scott was coming off playing the Prince opposite Drew Barrymore in Ever After and had just been cast as Tom Cruise’s antagonist in Mission: Impossible 2.

It appeared as if 2000 would be Scott’s breakout year until an on-set bike accident and pressure from Cruise led to his departure from X-Men. In turn, Singer revisited Jackman’s audition and gave him the part three weeks after production began. Though the opportunity would be momentous for any struggling actor, an unknown talent like Jackman faced enormous pressure early on.

Hugh Jackman Was Nearly Fired From 'X-Men'

As his first major movie role, Jackman was nervous about meeting the high fan expectations for the role. With little time to prep, as evidenced by his slim build in the film, Jackman not only studied the comics but also watched X-Men: The Animated Series to nail down the Wolverine voice, which was closely associated with voice actor Cal Dodd. He also studied wolf behavior to nail down the mutant’s action movements and “berserker rage.” However, Jackman’s 6’2 height was frowned upon by Marvel fans who wanted an actor with the comic-accurate 5’3 size.

Within two months into shooting, Jackman met with 20th Century Fox studio executive Tom Rothman, who expressed confidence in him because of his audition tape. Yet, Rothman felt the dailies of Jackman’s scenes were “like watching someone put a lampshade over a light.” In a 2019 interview with We Got This Covered, Jackman recalled rumblings about the studio considering the prospect of firing him as Wolverine. Though he vented frustration, his wife convinced him to trust his instincts rather than please the studio and the fans.

Ultimately, Jackman exceeded all fan expectations when X-Men hit cinemas in the summer of 2000. He became an overnight movie star as his charisma on screen overcame every obstacle during production. Much like Reeve as Superman, it once again proved that iconic superhero characters best succeed when an unknown actor can suspend the audience’s disbelief. Though actors like Gibson and Crowe would have been fine choices, their star status would have clouded over the role. In later years, Jackman would increasingly lean on Wolverine’s comic book roots in the X-Men sequels, spinoffs, and the recent summer blockbuster hit Deadpool & Wolverine. His firm love and dedication to the character for the past 24 years will forever be associated with his amazing acting career.

X-Men and its sequels are now streaming on Disney+ in the U.S.

