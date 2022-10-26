The end of September changed the trajectory for the Marvel Cinematic Universe in a huge way when the sassy assassin himself, Ryan Reynolds, officially announced his arrival with Deadpool 3. In even (arguably) bigger news, Reynolds confirmed that Hugh Jackman would be reprising his iconic role as Wolverine, despite retracting his claws back in 2017 with James Mangold's Logan. The internet went wild for Wolverine, but considering this duo isn't exactly dynamic relationship-wise, we're curious to know Jackman's feeling about his resurrection hinging on Deadpool's MCU takeover, and what was it that convinced him to agree?

Within the MCU there may be no pairing more outlandish than that of Logan and Wade Wilson. In spite of that, or perhaps because of it, the Deadpool and Wolverine clash may have been the greatest thing to come of the ill-received 2009 X-Men Origins: Wolverine movie. Both actors were born to play these Marvel characters, and their interactions on and offscreen are pure joy, so naturally Reynolds would want to feature a reunion. In fact, the actor told Variety that he met with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige just after Disney acquired Fox and that "[t]he subject was coming up in the meeting about if we could find a way to do a Deadpool-Wolverine pairing. It wasn’t possible then."

With Deadpool 3 marking Jackman's tenth time portraying Wolverine over the course of over two decades, what was it that convinced the actor to return to this high-intensity role? According to Jackman, Logan truly was going to be the last time the Grammy and Primetime Emmy-winner donned the claws and hair, but that "...Reynolds had been pleading to him “on the daily” about doing a Wolverine-Deadpool movie." In August, Jackman had a change of heart, and by the end of September Reynolds was posting to his Instagram account to share the news with the world. In his own words, it wasn't money that convinced him, or that Jackman's schedule magically cleared up, but rather:

"I went to a screening of ‘Deadpool.’ I was 20 minutes in, and I was like, ‘Ah, damn it! All I kept seeing in my head was ‘48 Hrs.’ with Nick Nolte and Eddie Murphy. So it’s been brewing for a long time. It just took me longer to get here."

How Logan's character will be returning from death is unclear, but it seems like we're all game for anything. We're honestly just happy to be here! Deadpool 3 will be the first of Wade's trilogy to be an official part of the MCU following the Disney-Fox merger, and the next step to introducing the mutants as we've known them on the silver screen to the Multiverse Saga. Filming is set to begin in 2023 under the direction of Stranger Things' Shawn Levy, but currently, there are no further details disclosed regarding the plot or cast, aside from Jackman and Leslie Uggams, who plays Wade's bestie and roomie Blind Al.

So we know how we feel, and we know how Reynold's feels, but how does Jackman feel about returning to a role that he's commanded for over 20 years? The actor tells Variety, "A little part of me now thinks I’d be better at it... Is that arrogance of age or something? Wolverine’s a tortured character — more tortured than me. But I always get the feeling of him being comfortable in his own skin. And I feel more comfortable in my own skin now, even though it’s messier."

Deadpool 3 is now set to open in theaters November 8, 2024. Check back in with Collider for more casting and plot information as it develops.