The Big Picture Hugh Jackman returns as Wolverine in Deadpool & Wolverine after a heartfelt farewell in 2017's Logan.

Jerry Seinfeld's advice led Jackman to bid farewell to Wolverine before deciding to return for this new venture.

The Deadpool character and fans' excitement motivated Jackman to reprise his role as Wolverine.

After seven years away from the role that made him a household name, Hugh Jackman is back as Wolverine in the dream movie fans have craved for so long, as Jackman and Ryan Reynolds team up for Deadpool & Wolverine. It'll mark the tenth time Jackman has played the gruff Mutant with the Adamantium claws, but it was 2017's Logan that was supposed to be the end of the road. Wolverine dies at the end of James Mangold's film, after all. After some hit-and-miss X-Men films and solo Wolverine projects, Logan was the perfect farewell. Not only was it critically acclaimed, with a 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, but it was one of the top 10 movies of the year at the box office, earning a whopping $226 million. Then approaching the age of 50, with it taking so much to keep his body in such phenomenal shape, Jackman was ready to walk away from Wolverine forever. He had a little help getting to that decision though. Jackman didn't know he was saying goodbye to the character until a fateful dinner conversation with Jerry Seinfeld.

Jerry Seinfeld Convinced Hugh Jackman To Walk Away From Wolverine

In February 2017, during an interview on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to hype up the release of Logan, Hugh Jackman explained why, after having played Wolverine since 2000, he was letting go of the character who had given him so much. Jackman wasn't keeping his decision a secret, and part of the reason why so many fans had to see Logan in theaters was because they knew it was Hugh Jackman's last go. In a surprising turn of events, it turned out to be none other than Jerry Seinfeld who got him there.

Jackman told Jimmy Fallon that he went out for dinner with Jerry one night in 2015 when the subject of the comedian's hugely popular sitcom, Seinfeld, came up. Hugh asked his friend what made Jerry decide to end the series after Season 9 when it was still doing so well. He wanted to know, "What was the tipping point?" Seinfeld told him that, as a creator, it was "important not to run yourself dry. It's not about finishing on top necessarily, but about making sure creatively you've still got something left, which propels you into whatever's next." That made Jackman think about his own career, and before he even got home he had made his decision, telling his wife that Logan would be the last time he was playing Wolverine. When he woke up in the morning, he had figured out how he wanted to end it.

Later in 2017, while talking to Willem Dafoe for a Variety's Actors on Actors conversation, Jackman again acknowledged that it was his conversation with Jerry Seinfeld that convinced him to bow out. Jackman said Seinfeld told him not to spend everything he had creatively. You should always have something in the tank "because it's almost Herculean to start up again." Jerry saw it as the theory of leaving the party before it gets too late. The script for Logan hadn't yet been finalized but Jackman and director James Mangold were working on ideas, and Jackman now knew what he wanted to do. He didn't want Logan to be a typical superhero movie, but rather to treat the character like a human being. He wanted to make a movie "about the ramifications" of violence, using films such as The Wrestler and Unforgiven as his inspiration.

Until 'Logan,' the Wolverine Films Were Mostly Disappointing

Close

We take superhero movies for granted now. For the last few decades, it seems like there has been a new one coming out every week and dominating the box office. It has only been in the past year or so that audiences have finally grown bored with the fad. The superhero movie craze arguably all started in 2000 with X-Men. Before that, superhero films were a rarity. Sure, you would have your Superman and Batman franchises, but those only came out once every several years and had a built-in audience by being the two most popular comic book characters of all time.

X-Men, created by Stan Lee, was originally a comic book too, and while it was loved and became a hit animated series in the 90s, it was nowhere near as popular as the caped heroes of Metropolis and Gotham City. The idea of an X-Men movie being a huge hit didn't seem likely, but X-Men was a major success, taking in nearly $300 million worldwide. It set off the superhero boom, which only grew even bigger with the release of Sam Raimi's Spider-Man in 2002.

2003's X2: X-Men United was even bigger than the first film, with a $407 million haul. Critics and fans loved these movies because the X-Men franchise wasn't just about fights and explosions. The series had deeper themes and fully-formed characters, with the most beloved being the anti-social badass, Wolverine. Hugh Jackman wasn't a big star in 2000, but he made Wolverine the coolest movie character on the planet. As good as those first two movies were, the franchise began to slip after that. X-Men: The Last Stand wasn't well received by critics, and the spin-off, X-Men Origins: Wolverine, was treated even worse. 2013's The Wolverine was okay, but none of the Wolverine-centric movies, while fun, lived up to their potential. Hugh Jackman was great as always, but he didn't have as stellar of a story to match up with his strong character.

Ryan Reynolds Inspired Hugh Jackman To Return for 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Logan changed that and was as perfect an ending as you could ask for, and until now, Hugh Jackman kept his promise to never play Wolverine again and fans understood that. He'd done all he could do with the character, and it was time for a new reiteration of the X-Men with a different cast. However, doubts crept into Jackman's mind because of a little movie called Deadpool. Starring Ryan Reynolds, this iteration of the character wasn't the same speechless monstrosity Deadpool that we saw in X-Men Origins: Wolverine, but a hilarious, foul-mouthed, red-suited hero who never shut the hell up. He gave the superhero genre a much-needed jolt, and the character even made references to not just Wolverine, but Jackman himself.

While no one wanted to see an uninspired Hugh Jackman come back to the role solely for a paycheck, the idea of incorporating him into Deadpool was something much different — who cared that Wolverine was dead? With how often the Deadpool movies broke the fourth wall, that didn't matter. We wanted Hugh Jackman back, and he wanted it too. In a recent interview with Fandango, Jackman said that he really thought he was done with Wolverine forever, but then he saw Deadpool and knew how great the characters would be together and how much fans would love it. One day, while driving, it hit him that he wanted to play Wolverine again, so he immediately, without even talking to his agent first, called Ryan Reynolds to tell him he was in. Deadpool & Wolverine brings Wolverine back to us after so long away, but if you've been upset about that seven-year absence, your fight is, apparently, with Jerry Seinfeld.

Deadpool & Wolverine is releasing in theaters on July 26.

BUY TICKETS NOW