The Big Picture Kevin Feige confirms Hugh Jackman will continue as Wolverine for now.

Marvel Studios is open to exploring different versions of Wolverine in the long term, but not presently.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives this week, marking the first Deadpool film under the Marvel Studios banner.

In an exciting revelation for Marvel fans, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, has confirmed that Hugh Jackman will continue to don the adamantium claws as Wolverine for the foreseeable future. This news follows the highly anticipated release of Deadpool & Wolverine, and Feige's comments were exclusively given to Discussing Film, providing a clear picture of what lies ahead for the beloved character. Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine has been a defining aspect of the character for over two decades. His embodiment of the gruff, yet heroic mutant has set a high bar, making Wolverine one of the most iconic figures in the Marvel Universe. Feige acknowledged this monumental contribution and hinted at the future directions for Wolverine.

“Yes. You know, Marvel is celebrating its 85th anniversary later this summer. That’s just the first 85 years, and Disney just celebrated 100 years as well,” Feige stated. “I think these characters will be around for another 100 years, long after all of us. So, for sure, there will be [eventually another actor as Wolverine]. I think it will be in a very different style and in a different way. I also think if somebody were to attempt to do a Hugh Jackman as Wolverine impression, that would be a pretty big mistake.”

Hugh Jackman Will Be Wolverine For Some Time Yet

Image via Marvel Studios

Feige’s comments suggest that while Jackman’s Wolverine remains a staple for now, Marvel Studios is open to exploring new interpretations of the character in the future. That approach aligns with the rich history of comic books, where characters often undergo significant evolutions. But for the time being, Jackman will continue donning the claws, a joke his co-star Ryan Reynolds made in various styles during the movie, joking that with Disney money behind him, Jackman would be playing the role "until he's 90".

“As comic readers know, there have been various and very, very different versions of these characters over the decades. It would be fun to explore different ones someday down the line. Again, we don’t have immediate plans by any means. But in the decades to come, I think it’s inevitable. If that happens, it would have to be a very different and bold reinterpretation of [the character] because no one will be as great as Hugh Jackman at doing his version of Wolverine.”

Deadpool & Wolverine opens in theatres tomorrow. Stay tuned to Collider for more on the film and the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.