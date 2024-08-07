The Big Picture Hugh Jackman's Wolverine cameo in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl adds humor and advice that aligns with the film's themes.

Greg learns about acceptance and responsibility from Wolverine, making a pivotal decision in the movie.

Jackman's sense of humor about Wolverine shines in his cameo, adding an unexpected but fitting touch to the film.

It’s impossible to talk about the development of the superhero genre over the 21st century without mentioning just how influential Hugh Jackman’s performance as Logan was in the original X-Men film. Few superhero characters have been quite as well cast, and Jackman has shown a significant amount of loyalty to the part for well over two decades. Beyond appearing as the title character in several spinoffs, Jackman has agreed to reprise his role for a scene-stealing, foul-mouthed cameo in X-Men: First Class and an incredible action sequence in the otherwise forgettable X-Men: Apocalypse. However, his commitment is not restricted to the X-Men franchise; Jackman later returned to voice Wolverine in the heartfelt coming-of-age dramedy Me and Earl and the Dying Girl.

Based on the acclaimed young adult novel of the same name by Jesse Andrews, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl centers on the young cinephile Greg (Thomas Mann), who makes home movies with his best friend Earl (RJ Cyler). While Greg and Earl are relatively isolated from their peers at school, they become aware that their classmate Rachel (Olivia Cooke) has been diagnosed with terminal cancer, and may only have a few months to live. It’s a charming work of great indie cinema that can make its viewers laugh and cry in equal measure, but it's also the last film that fans of the X-Men franchise would expect Jackman to reprise his role in. However, the creative way Jackman returned to play Wolverine in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl added one of the film’s funniest moments.

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl centers on Greg (Thomas Mann), whose easygoing life of remaking movies with his friend Earl (RJ Cyler) takes a dramatic turn when he befriends Rachel (Olivia Cooke), a young girl with cancer. The film is based on Jesse Andrews' novel of the same name.

How Does Hugh Jackman Appear in 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl'?

Early on in Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Greg begins to express doubts about spending time with Rachel, since the two weren’t that well-acquainted with one another before her diagnosis. Although Greg’s mother, Marla (Connie Britton), convinces him that it is the “right thing to do,” he has doubts that he will be able to relate to her situation. Surprisingly, Greg’s first meeting with Rachel goes rather well, as he gets her to laugh when he makes a series of dark jokes about pretending to be dead. However, Greg is forced to take things seriously when Jackman’s Wolverine begins talking to him from a poster on Rachel’s wall. Wolverine reminds him that while it may be easy for him to joke about death, Rachel is under mental distress because she is having to cope with her impending fate. Greg’s father, Victor (Nick Offerman), doesn’t give him this sort of straightforward advice, so he has to learn it from one of his favorite superheroes.

Having Jackman return to give a growling monologue would have been compelling regardless of the context, but Wolverine fits surprisingly well in how Greg views the world. Greg and Earl have bonded over their shared love of classic movies, as they film their own versions of everything from Reservoir Dogs to Apocalypse Now. Greg sees film as the only way to express himself, so it makes sense that he would accept some much-needed advice from one of the most iconic screen characters of his lifetime. It’s after hearing Jackman’s Wolverine shout at him about the importance of responsibility that Greg makes one of his most pivotal decisions in the film. He decides that he and Earl will ask Rachel to join them in their production process, thus giving her something to get excited about in what could end up being her final months.

Wolverine Fits Into the Themes of 'Me and Earl and the Dying Girl'

Me and Earl and the Dying Girl touches on themes of accepting one’s fate and establishing a destiny, both of which are critical to the longevity of the X-Men franchise. One of the reasons that Jackman’s version of Wolverine is such a powerful screen character is that he has to bear a sense of guilt because he is immortal, and has to watch his friends like Charles Xavier (Patrick Stewart) and Cyclops (James Marsden) die. Greg experiences a similar crisis of confidence after he begins spending time with Rachel. He recognizes that he is gifted with more life than she will ever have, and feels unworthy of what he sees as wasting her time. However, Greg eventually has a superhero arc of his own when he decides to make a movie in Rachel’s honor, which ends up being one of the last things she witnesses before her death.

Wolverine’s appearance fits within the strange brand of comedy that Me and Earl and the Dying Girl has. Although the film features some very harrowing moments about illness and mental distress that are far darker than most coming-of-age films, it also includes hilarious cutaway gags that peer into the way that Greg’s mind works. Between reenactments of famous film moments and creative uses of animation, Me and Earl and the Dying Girl does a great job of exploring just how confusing, upsetting, and emotional it can be to be a teenage boy. Jackman’s cameo may have taken viewers by shock, but given the context, it couldn’t have been a more appropriate way to show how Greg perceives the world.

Jackman Has a Sense of Humor About Wolverine

Logan may have given him the chance to give a powerful dramatic performance, but Jackman has always had a great sense of humor about his role as Wolverine. Between joking about his reputation whilst hosting the Academy Awards to poking fun at his past roles in Deadpool & Wolverine, Jackman has taken full ownership of the character. Me and Earl and the Dying Girl is a great film in its own right, but if more X-Men fans checked it out because of Jackman, then everyone was able to benefit from the situation.

