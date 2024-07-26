There might not be any other actor as closely connected to a live-action comic book character as Hugh Jackman is to Logan/Wolverine. This is despite the fact that Jackman bears little resemblance to the original comic book Wolverine, who was Canadian (Jackman’s Australian) and rather short in stature (Jackman’s 6′ 2″). He made the character his own on screen, and has done so for close to a quarter of a century.

Hugh Jackman’s had an impressive career outside of playing Wolverine, of course, but with the release of Deadpool & Wolverine (his 10th live-action appearance playing the character), there’s no better time to look back on that area of Jackman’s filmography. All the Wolverine-related films to date are ranked below, taking into account both their overall quality and how well they utilize Hugh Jackman.

10 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine' (2009)

Director: Gavin Hood

Oh no, it’s the movie that people like to pretend doesn’t exist. X-Men Origins: Wolverine did not kick off a series of “X-Men Origins” movies focused on specific characters, because they couldn’t even make it work for the most popular character of the initial X-Men trilogy. It does what it says: providing an origin story, sure, but not telling that story very well, and feeling like a missed opportunity in the process.

With shaky visuals and an unbalanced screenplay, X-Men Origins: Wolverine feels very messy, and only sporadically acceptable if you’re willing to be very generous with your assessment of it. Hugh Jackman’s not to blame here, either. The film is overstuffed, and no one could’ve really lifted it out of what could charitably be called mediocre… and the less charitable would call it much worse (and you couldn’t entirely blame them).

9 'X-Men: Apocalypse' (2016)

Director: Bryan Singer

There was a lot going on in X-Men: Apocalypse; arguably too much. It followed on the heels of two quite good X-Men movies, one of which included a Wolverine cameo, and the other featured him in more of a leading role. In X-Men: Apocalypse, the character’s back in cameo territory, though it is an extended cameo, and makes for one of the better scenes in the movie.

He plays a bit of a role in the story, too, with the central plot involving the titular Apocalypse seeking – as many comic book villains seem to do – the destruction of the world as humanity knows it. The stakes are high, but it’s hard to truly feel them, given how overstuffed and messy the whole film is. But seeing some brief Wolverine action? It ends up being a welcome set piece within a messy movie.

8 'X-Men: The Last Stand' (2006)

Director: Brett Ratner

X-Men: Apocalypse didn’t entirely work as the third film within a sort of rebooted take on the X-Men, and neither was X-Men: The Last Stand super effective as a final film in what could be called the “original” X-Men trilogy. Certain characters were written out, killed off suddenly, or just didn’t show up, all the while new people came along and didn’t make much of an impact, given how many cast members there were in a movie that clocked in at under two hours.

But Wolverine’s given a decent amount to do in X-Men: The Last Stand, and Jackman rises to the occasion. It’s such a baffling film, but parts are watchable and only really pale in comparison to what came before. It’s a disappointing “Last” movie for sure, but now that some years have passed and the series has kind of recovered (at least in some ways), it’s hard to get quite so angry about this one. With its troubled production, maybe it’s a borderline noble failure.

7 'The Wolverine' (2013)

Director: James Mangold

James Mangold’s second go-around at a Wolverine movie was certainly better, but at least 2013’s The Wolverine was a notable improvement on X-Men Origins: Wolverine… at least until the final act. It’s a shame, because The Wolverine not only starts strong, but it stays pretty strong for its first hour and then some… but then there’s a shift, and a subsequent nosedive in quality.

The Wolverine is so close to being a great solo Wolverine movie, and living up to the confidence implied by its title. It does the titular character justice in many ways, and finds enough interesting things for him to do for a good while. It over-extends itself as a film within its honestly quite bad final act, but for the stuff that works (and for having an ever-capable Jackman at the center), The Wolverine is still worth a watch.

6 'X-Men: First Class' (2011)

Director: Matthew Vaughn

If the occasion at hand was ranking every single X-Men movie, X-Men: First Class would be placed higher, given how entertaining and well-made it is. However, what’s currently happening is a ranking of those movies with some weighting given to how well Hugh Jackman is used. In this film, he is used well, sure… but he’s not used often, being a cameo short enough that anyone seeing it in the cinemas could’ve missed its entirety with one poorly-timed bathroom break.

X-Men: First Class was what the X-Men series needed in 2011: fresh blood, new energy, and an excuse to move on from the disappointing parts of The Last Stand and X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The Logan/Wolverine cameo is a highlight, though, involving him rejecting the offer from a young Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr to join the team they’re putting together (it’s a great use of the single F-bomb PG-13 movies are apparently allowed to drop without repercussions).

5 'Deadpool & Wolverine' (2024)

Director: Shawn Levy

Well. Well, well. Well, well, well, well. Though Hugh Jackman and his take on Wolverine had a near-perfect curtain call in 2017, something happened following Disney's acquisition of Fox, and Deadpool 3 suddenly became Deadpool & Wolverine. The film itself “jokes” that there was probably a lot of money involved in Jackman returning, but it’s probably not much of a joke.

But hey, Hugh Jackman is really good here, even if Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t give him quite as much great material as some of the better X-Men movies do. His prior send-off is mocked at times, but not entirely undone, with the character being brought back into the fold in a serviceable and not entirely infuriating way. Jackman delivers in a couple of more serious scenes, and when the film’s being more comedic, his chemistry with Ryan Reynolds (playing the other titular character) proves quite entertaining.

4 'X-Men' (2000)

Director: Bryan Singer

Without the original X-Men, the world of superhero movies might well look very different. Sure, the 20th century had seen some high-profile Superman and Batman movies, and Blade came out a couple of years earlier, but X-Men was enough of a success to show that comic book movies might have true blockbuster potential. By 2002, Spider-Man came out, and the stage was set for the genre to dominate in the coming years.

When watched today, X-Men might be a little quaint compared to what followed, but a good chunk of it still holds up and can be quite easily appreciated. Beyond starting a film series and boosting the popularity of superhero movies, it was also the film that introduced viewers to Hugh Jackman’s take on Wolverine, and since then, neither he nor said viewers have really looked back.

3 'X2' (2003)

Director: Bryan Singer

For as good as X-Men was, the sequel, 2003’s X2, managed to exceed it in just about every way. The original 2000 film was a good introduction to all the characters and the world they inhabited, but X2 raised the stakes and made things a good deal more interesting, having a story about mutants needing to come together to defeat a greater threat.

X2 also proves more compelling from just being better made on a technical front, supporting the superior story and character work with better special effects and more creative action sequences. It’s a winner of a sequel all around, and helped show that the first X-Men was no fluke, with the already excellent cast (including Jackman) rising to the occasion here, alongside some newcomers, including Brian Cox’s villainous Col. William Stryker.

2 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' (2014)

Director: Bryan Singer

Just as X2 was an improvement on X-Men, so too was X-Men: Days of Future Past an undeniable improvement on the already very good X-Men: First Class. This 2014 film ambitiously tackled a time travel storyline and did it well, bridging the gap between the old X-Men movies and the newer ones well, all the while bringing Hugh Jackman on board for what was much more than just a cameo.

In every way, X-Men: Days of Future Past delivers; not just as a superhero movie, but also as a sci-fi/action film in general. It’s a good deal of fun, proves consistently entertaining and action-packed, and utilizes Wolverine perfectly. He’s part of a big ensemble cast and never entirely steals the show, but is great for what he needs to do, fitting in well to what proves to be a surprisingly balanced superhero film.

1 'Logan' (2017)

Director: James Mangold

As alluded to before, Wolverine got a perfect send-off in 2017… as did Hugh Jackman, really. Logan was that send-off, with it being a great deal darker and more violent than the X-Men movies Wolverine had been in before, not to mention quieter and more emotional. It delivered action and a good deal of excitement, but was also a more somber affair in many ways.

The stripped-back approach to the X-Men series worked wonders, as the film lacking in “spectacle” didn’t feel like a detriment. It made up for that in world-building and character development, with the focus just being on Logan/Wolverine, Professor X, and Laura/X-23. Logan is a mature and extremely impactful comic book movie, rising above many of the other comparable films coming out at the time and standing as the best Hugh Jackman Wolverine movies… and maybe even the best Hugh Jackman movie full-stop.

Logan Release Date March 3, 2017 Director James Mangold Cast Hugh Jackman , Patrick Stewart , Richard E. Grant Runtime 137 minutes

