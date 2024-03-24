The Big Picture Avenue 5 is a hilarious sci-fi comedy that follows a fake captain, bumbling crew, and rich, entitled passengers stuck in space for 3 years.

Hugh Laurie shines as "Captain" Ryan Clark, an actor in over his head, struggling to fake competence on a doomed luxury spacecraft.

The absurdity of the situation intensifies as the crew tries to keep the passengers calm on their hopeless journey home in this zany comedy.

Avenue 5 is a hilarious science-fiction comedy that stars Hugh Laurie as the out-of-his-depth Captain of an ill-fated luxury liner spacecraft. So why exactly is Laurie's character, Ryan Clark, out of his depth? Well, because he is not a captain at all. Clark is an actor hired by the billionaire owner of the Avenue 5 craft, Herman Judd (Josh Gad), to give the passengers the notion that they are in good hands. Clark has no formal training to speak of; he is entirely ignorant of any and all operations on the spaceship, much to comedic effect. He uses a British affectation to soothe the demanding passengers of his crew, and most of the comedy revolves around keeping this ruse alive. His haughty and egomaniacal underpinnings constantly bump up against his severe ineptitude, which devolves into a cantankerous contempt for those in his charge, much to the audience's amusement.

What Is 'Avenue 5' About?

Avenue 5 may have been canceled after only two seasons, but the HBO series delivered some far-out laughs during its time. It's a comedically dystopian look into a self-obsessed future where considerable technological advancements have brought humanity to the stars. Still, it has simultaneously eroded any depth of character or emotional maturity in those willing to brave its cold and unforgiving vacuum. Space is now a playground for the well-to-do, a cruise among the stars for thrill-seekers and disaffected rich people who clink glasses of champagne, indulge in yoga, and stare out into the void in detached bemusement. It sounds like a lovely time until something goes horribly wrong.

During a routine maintenance check, the ship's chief engineer accidentally dies, causing a momentary lapse in the ship's artificial gravity and sending the ship off course, a paltry 0.21 degrees. The small and seemingly insignificant departure from their projected flight path has massive consequences, sending the ship deeper into space and further from Earth. It will take an additional three years for the crew and passengers to get home, sending the crew scrambling with only eight weeks of supplies and an inept crew of Avenue 5 struggling to maintain order, leaving the audience to wonder if they will ever make it home in this zany intergalactic adventure.

Who Is Captain Ryan Clark in 'Avenue 5'?

In the pilot episode of Avenue 5, the audience is introduced to some genuinely sidesplitting characters. One of them is the eccentric billionaire owner of the luxury-liner spacecraft, the hilariously out-of-touch Herman Judd. Judd had spared no expense and filled his ship with every modern convenience that his money could buy. One of these expenses is Captain Ryan Clark, an elegant and seemingly self-assured British captain reminiscent of the sea-faring vessels of old; with his stiff upper lip and stoic courage, he exudes the very essence of what it means to be a starship captain. His personality alone is enough to ensure that the passengers aboard the ill-fated ship feel secure and that they are in the capable and caring hands of a man who will fulfill their wildest dreams and keep them safe. So, when things go wrong, and the ship is knocked off course, the passengers know everything will be all right. There is just one small problem. Clark is really a classically trained actor who was hired to be a reassuring figurehead on what is otherwise a fully automated ship. When it all goes to hell, Clark's facade drops (at least for the audience, it does), and his woeful ineptitude becomes apparent, putting the fate of everyone aboard in jeopardy.

As it turns out, Ryan was a wine merchant turned actor whom Judd hired to 'captain' Avenue 3, where he famously put out a fire that saved the passengers aboard, reportedly. His quick thinking prompted Judd to give Clark the commission on Avenue 5 as a self-assured friend that the passengers can interact with instead of freaking out about the ship's automation. But, as it turns out, Judd also had no idea Clark was an actor. After the gravity shift, Ryan reveals to the second engineer, Billie McEvoy (Lenora Crichlow), Iris Kimura (Suzy Nakamura), and Herman Judd (Josh Gad), that Joe – the engineer who died – was, in fact, the real captain of the ship. Ryan has no idea how to pilot the ship; it was Joe who also hired Ryan for Avenue 3 and he was the only one truly qualified to take control in a crisis.

This confession creates a bond between Ryan and Billie as they form a pact to maintain the facade as long as they can so that they can maintain order on the ship, but as time wears on and mistakes are made, the passengers and crew learn of Judd's grievous staffing errors, and it sends everyone into a panic. With Clark in way over his head, surrounded by egomaniacal passengers and snarky subordinates, Avenue 5 is a hilarious space-adventure that has gone way before its time. While audiences will never know if the ship will make it home, they can rest easy knowing that at least the journey into hell will be a funny one.

Hugh Laurie Is Perfect as 'Avenue 5's Captain

Close

Clark is the perfect Captain for a comedy of errors of galactic proportions, leaning heavily on the support of his much more experienced but hopeless, nonetheless, staff as they traverse the cold vacuum of space, wondering if they will ever reach home and if they do what will be left of them? Hugh Laurie's delivery of Clark's rigidity and debasement are some of the funniest moments in the show, as the character tries to maintain his tenuous grasp on the ship while simultaneously placating an eccentric man-child billionaire. Comedy writing has a standard principle of taking a bad situation and making it worse, and Avenue 5 is certainly no exception to this rule. What could be worse than being trapped on a ship staffed by self-absorbed actors and inept button-pushers?

Avenue 5 is currently streaming on Max in the U.S.

