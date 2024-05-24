Hugh Laurie is famous on both sides of the pond for his phenomenal TV work. In the UK, he’s most well-known for his turns in legendary comedies like A Bit of Fry and Laurie and Rowan Atkinson’s Blackadder. In the US, Laurie is the gruff title character in House, a modern medical Sherlock Holmes. He shone yet again in last year’s World War II drama series All the Light We Cannot See. However, Laurie has also been turning in solid film work for decades, even if it doesn’t rise to the heights of his small-screen appearances.

Unfortunately, Laurie hasn't had many starring roles in films. Still, he has nevertheless proven himself as a dependable supporting player in films running the gamut from sci-fi and action to family comedies. He repeatedly demonstrates his range, equally at home playing bumbling bad guys or kindly father figures. Here are Hugh Laurie'ss best movies, and fans eager to see more of him should give them a look.

10 'The Man in the Iron Mask' (1998)

Directed by Randall Wallace

"There are riots in Paris." The aging Musketeers—Athos (John Malkovich), Porthos (Gérard Depardieu), Aramis (Jeremy Irons), and their leader, D'Artagnan (Gabriel Byrne)—discover a secret: the king's twin brother, Philippe (Leonardo DiCaprio), has been imprisoned with his face concealed. As the Musketeers hatch a plan to replace the tyrannical Louis with the more benevolent Philippe, they navigate a web of loyalty, love, and vengeance. Laurie appears in a brief but memorable role as the King's Advisor.

Laurie's slimy character in The Man in the Iron Mask highlights the pervasive corruption and jockeying for power that defines the era.

Laurie frequently played these kinds of characters in the brilliant historical comedy show Blackadder, but here, he's serious rather than goofy. Though his screen time is limited, Laurie effectively conveys the duplicity and political maneuvering characteristic of life in court. His slimy character highlights the pervasive corruption and jockeying for power that defines the era, like a more lively Grima Wormtongue. Laurie's performance is impactful, contributing to the film's rich tapestry of characters and its exploration of justice and redemption.

9 '101 Dalmatians' (1996)

Directed by Stephen Herek

"You've infuriated the old bag, and if we don't get those puppies back it is quite literally our heads!" Laurie appears in 101 Dalmatians as Jasper, one of Cruella de Vil's (Glenn Close) hapless henchmen. He and fellow lackey Horace (Mark Williams) get up to all kinds of hijinks, which usually blow up in their faces—literally. They're responsible for stealing the puppies, though they eventually receive their comeuppance.

Laurie is comically incompetent in the part, a routine he honed to perfection in the beloved BBC series Blackadder. He's a mix of clumsiness and misguided ambition, a far cry from the confident cool of Dr. Gregory House. Jasper is a little one-note, but he is meant to be, and Laurie is more than entertaining enough, providing some of the movie's funniest moments. Narratively, Jasper and Horace's repeated failures and slapstick misadventures serve as a stark contrast to the resourcefulness and bravery of the Dalmatians.

8 'Stuart Little' (1999)

Directed by Rob Minkoff

"Stuart is one of the family now. We do not eat family members." Laurie delivers perhaps his most warmhearted performance in Stuart Little as dad Frederick, joined by wife Eleanor (Geena Davis) and son George (Jonathan Lipnicki). Frederick and the family adopt the titular talking mouse (Michael J. Fox), bringing them joy and trouble. The lone holdout is the family cat (wonderfully voiced by Nathan Lane), who is skeptical of the rodent's presence.

Laurie's character is kind and supportive, the quintessential loving father; Frederick is always ready with advice and gentle humor. Once again, he's not meant to be too complex, but that's alright. This is family entertainment, and Laurie's job is exuding comfort and stability, which he nails. His performance makes the Little family's journey of love and acceptance all the more poignant. It's impressive, considering he often had to act alongside empty space, simply imagining Stuart was there. "I did begin to hallucinate the mouse’s presence," Laurie has admitted.

7 'Tomorrowland' (2015)

Directed by Brad Bird

"In every moment, there's the possibility of a better future, but you people won't believe it." The sci-fi adventure Tomorrowland tells the story of Casey Newton (Britt Robertson), a teenager who discovers a mysterious pin that grants her glimpses of Tomorrowland, a hidden realm where the brightest minds come together to create a better future. With the help of Frank Walker (George Clooney), a disillusioned former boy-genius inventor, Casey sets out to uncover the secrets of Tomorrowland and save the world from impending doom.

Laurie plays David Nix, the authoritative and pragmatic governor of Tomorrowland, whose vision for the future is clouded by a cynical outlook. The part pushes Laurie outside his comfort zone a little, but he's still compelling. In his hands, Nix comes across as a complex antagonist rather than a being of pure evil, becoming one of Tomorrowland's biggest strengths. The movie itself occasionally becomes a bit too political and didactic, but Laurie's work is solid.

6 'The Personal History of David Copperfield' (2020)

Directed by Armando Iannucci

"My mind is as clear as a soap bubble!" Armando Iannucci, of Veep and The Thick of It fame, reimagines the classic Charles Dickens story with a modern sensibility. He doesn't stick to the source material but channels its spirit, resulting in a fun and breezy comedy-drama. Purists may dislike it, but this approach makes The Personal History of David Copperfield more accessible to newcomers.

Dev Patel takes on the lead role as the impoverished kid who strives to become a successful writer. Laurie joins him as Mr. Dick, a kind-hearted, eccentric man obsessed with the decapitated head of King Charles I. His interactions with David provide some of the film's most touching moments, showcasing Laurie's ability to balance comedic silliness with empathy. Mr. Dick also suffers from mental health issues, which Laurie engages with sensitively. The actor said it was fascinating to play Mr. Dick since the Victorian era would have been a tough environment for a person with his struggles.

5 'Street Kings' (2008)

Directed by David Ayer

"Decisions were made, Tom, by powerful men with powerful secrets." Street Kings is a gritty crime thriller that delves into the corruption within the Los Angeles Police Department. Keanu Reeves stars as Tom Ludlow, a hard-nosed veteran LAPD detective struggling with the recent death of his wife and his questionable methods of law enforcement. Hugh Laurie plays Captain James Biggs, an Internal Affairs officer tasked with investigating Ludlow.

As with Tomorrowland, the role is a little unusual for Laurie, but he does a good job. He plays Biggs with a stern, no-nonsense demeanor, bringing a sharp contrast to Ludlow's more volatile character. Biggs' unwavering commitment to uncovering corruption despite the risks adds depth to the narrative, highlighting the pervasive ethical dilemmas within the force. While it doesn't hold a candle to the gritty Training Day, also written by David Ayer, Street Kings is a decent watch for fans of this genre and those seeking to see Laurie in a different kind of setting.

4 'Blackadder's Christmas Carol' (1988)

Directed by Richard Boden

"He always spoils the X-mas atmos!" Blackadder is a period comedy series that sees Rowan Atkinson, Stephen Fry, Hugh Laurie, and Tony Robinson getting up to mischief in various historical eras, from the 1400s to World War I. Blackadder's Christmas Carol is a standalone TV movie that puts the show's irreverent spin on the Charles Dickens classic. After the Ghost shows Ebenezer (Atkinson) visions, he decides to become even more selfish and cunning.

Laurie perfectly fits with Blackadder's world of dumb and needless excess, delivering some of his most confident and irreverent performances.

Wordplay and biting one-liners are at a premium here, accompanied by riotous satire and blasphemy; not even God Himself is safe from the show's mockery. Laurie appears in several roles: the narrator, one part of a "triple husbandoid" during a vision of the far future, and the effete Prince Regent, a recurring character from Blackadder the Third. Laurie takes evident delight in the roles, playing them with distinctive comedic flair. His portrayal of the Prince Regent is particularly memorable, epitomizing the lavish, clueless aristocracy. Laurie perfectly fits with Blackadder's world of dumb and needless excess, delivering some of his most confident and irreverent performances.

3 'Arthur Christmas' (2011)

Directed by Sarah Smith and Barry Cook

"I'm sure that even a child can understand that in an operation as complex as Christmas, there's always an insignificant margin of error." This animated comedy centers on the Claus family, particularly Santa's clumsy but well-meaning younger son, Arthur (James McAvoy). The family runs a high-tech operation striving to provide children around the world with Christmas. Laurie voices Steve Claus, Arthur's older brother and the heir apparent to the Santa mantle.

Steve is a highly efficient but somewhat arrogant figure who runs the state-of-the-art North Pole command center with military precision. He's the closest thing Arthur Christmas has to an antagonist, even if he's misguided rather than malevolent. The whole affair is decidedly cheery, earnest, and optimistic, resulting in a simple but charming story. Arthur Christmas is quality entertainment for all ages and one of the best Christmas movies of the last two decades. "To have something that can amuse and entertain and enchant the whole family or a whole group of people is a very appealing thing," Laurie said of the film.

2 'Peter's Friends' (1992)

Directed by Kenneth Branagh

"You two are so cynical." Laurie has a leading role, for a change, in this comedy-drama. Peter's Friends focuses on a group of college friends who reunite after a decade. Peter (Stephen Fry) invites his old friends to his family estate for a New Year's weekend gathering. As the pals catch up, they confront unresolved tensions, past romances, and personal secrets.

Laurie is Roger, a married man grappling with the strains in his relationship with his wife, Mary (Imelda Staunton), following the loss of their child. Laurie delivers a nuanced blend of humor and melancholy in the part, capturing the complexity of a man facing midlife uncertainties. All the lead performances are terrific, especially Staunton and Emma Thompson, doing a lot to turn a mediocre plot into a surprisingly affecting film. Peter's Friends is something of a forgotten gem in Kenneth Branagh's filmography, which his and Laurie's fans ought to check out.

1 'Sense and Sensibility' (1995)

Directed by Ang Lee

"If only you would stop." Is there anything Ang Lee can't do? For his very first English-language film, he took on one of the most famous British novels ever and absolutely knocked it out of the park. Sense and Sensibility is easily one of the best Jane Austen adaptations ever made, causing a resurgence in interest in her work. The performances are great across the board, including Laurie as Mr. Palmer, the acerbic and sardonic husband of the perpetually cheerful Charlotte (Imelda Staunton).

It's interesting to see Laurie and Staunton cast as husband and wife yet again but with a very different dynamic. Here, Laurie is bitingly witty, his humor bone-dry. His character, often exasperated by the frivolities around him, provides a sharp, comedic contrast to the more earnest and dramatic moments of the film. The wonderful screenplay, penned by Emma Thompson herself, gives Laurie a lot to work with, and he more than rises to the occasion. Sense and Sensibility is Laurie's best film appearance, making more than one wish Hollywood would hand him more meaty roles.

