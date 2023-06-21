Ang Lee is arguably one of the greatest directors to make a superhero film. Given his eclectic, widely varied filmography, from the timeless Brokeback Mountain and Sense & Sensibility to The Ice Storm and Life of Pi, you'd think that if he made a superhero film, it would be one of the greatest ever made, right? Sadly, that isn't what happened, as his 2003 film Hulk was widely dismissed as a failed experiment, a self-serious drag trying too hard to be a Greek tragedy. The cast of A-list talent, ranging from Eric Bana to Jennifer Connelly to Sam Elliott, all feel like they've had every ounce of tangible personality squeezed out of them for the sake of a "serious adult" experience.

But that only applies when this film has human characters leaning into melodrama. When the Hulk shows up, it's a thrilling ride with some of the most well-choreographed action in superhero cinema, albeit with some shaky cinematography. What makes it so potent is how it focuses on its strongest theme: the idea that the Hulk is a product of the emotional and mental abuse Bruce Banner (Eric Bana) suffered at the hands of his father, David Banner (Nick Nolte). The Hulk is an animal raging against the anguish of being mistreated by both the world that allowed him to get soaked in gamma radiation, but also the person who was supposed to protect him. In a time when it feels like films are either afraid to or disinterested in acknowledging how nightmarish this scenario would be to go through, Hulk is the film that confronts that reality head-on.

Eric Bana's Hulk Is Deeply Rooted in Childhood Trauma

Most of the setup of the film will be familiar to those who know the Hulk: Bruce Banner is a scientist working with gamma radiation with his partner Betty Ross (Connelly), and Bruce gets bathed in gamma radiation when an experiment goes wrong. But he wakes up feeling stronger than ever, which raises the suspicion of General Thaddeus Ross (Elliott), who fears for his daughter Betty's safety, knowing that they're a couple. In the background, Glenn Talbot (Josh Lucas) represents a private company that wants in on Bruce and Betty's research for the purpose of making super-soldiers. When Bruce was a child, David experimented on him as part of an unauthorized experiment on genetic mutation; when it failed, he tried to kill Bruce (for his own protection, of course), but wound up killing his wife instead as she tried to protect him, all in front of 4-year-old Bruce. So Bruce was sent off to foster care and stuck with this trauma that he presumably never shared with anyone.

The first time that Bruce fully transforms into the Hulk, he experiences an avalanche of memories that encapsulate his relationship problems with Betty Ross, who's more than just Hulk's girlfriend, including the visceral images of his mom racing to hide him from his dad while his dad brandishes a kitchen knife. Not to mention that when he goes on his rampage through the lab, he caps it off by destroying the gamma machine that caused his affliction, as if his rage subconsciously drove him to seek revenge on that which has destroyed his life. On top of that, his father shows up in the lab, and there's a tender moment where David cradles Hulk's face, but Hulk gets enraged by the memories of his father's abuse flooding back, and he escapes. It's an entire sequence of the Hulk's birth book-ended by his greatest mental damage being brought to the surface.

Every time Bruce transforms into the Hulk, they all come as a result of Bruce being either openly antagonized by others in a manner that is completely violating his mental state, or he's being pushed into reliving the worst memory of his life. The third time he gets transformed is arguably the most direct version of this traumatic connection. Bruce has been imprisoned in an isolation tank in a hidden military lab, watched over by Ross and Talbot. They want to drain him of his enzymes, so they can use his DNA for their super-soldier project. In order to get these enzymes, they have to ensure he's in Hulk form, so they zap him in a way that triggers his repressed memory of seeing his mom die. Not surprisingly, this does indeed trigger him, and once again, he is victimized and caged by people that care nothing for the trauma he's being forced to relive.

The MCU Mishandled The Incredible Hulk

One of the big problems with other versions of the Hulk is that they don't feel all that terrible or monstrous, as if they save their most dangerous urges for cool poses and make sure it only destroys the bad enemies. The Hulk has now been in the MCU for over a decade, and the only time he's truly ever "Hulked out" and run a rampage was when he was cornered by the military twice in The Incredible Hulk, and when he was under direct mind control in Avengers: Age of Ultron; at this point, Hulk's so evolved and smart that he can barely be bothered to be destructive at all in Avengers: Endgame.

The point is that Ang Lee's Hulk has none of that begrudging resistance to actually staring into the darkness. This is a Hulk that is a twitchy, chaotic, screaming child. Unlike in the MCU, where his screams and outbursts are primed for a promo still, this Hulk has a constant undercurrent of not only anguish and animalistic confusion but also genuine human tics. Take when he's trying to split open the gamma sphere, and he can't do it, so he throws his arms up like a brat throwing a tantrum. Or there's the time he's being attacked by tanks in the desert when he escapes the military lab. When he throws one tank clear across the horizon, he lets out this scream with a shoulder-shrugging motion like a kid stamping his foot when he doesn't get his way.

The Existential Horror Explored in 'Hulk'

With all of these moments of more childish behavior mixed in with his usual rage, it underlines the constant existential nightmare that is the existence of the Hulk. Imagine being an adult, forced to transform into an even larger, unimaginably-jacked person when the worst traumatic memories of your life get triggered, combined with the worst anger issues and worse self-control. Oh, and you don't remember doing any of it when you go back to being your regular self. What about any of this sounds like an experience a person would openly want to engage in for the sake of heroism?

Not to mention the fact that this film captures the body horror of the Hulk unlike any other version. Almost every other version of the Hulk, be it MCU or the Lou Ferrigno Hulk, or any number of cartoons, has largely skimped out on capturing the full extent of what happens to Bruce's body in order to transform, whether it's for the sake of a low budget or trying to not scare a younger audience. The few times we've seen Bruce transform in the MCU, it happens so quickly and usually for the sake of a gag that any real strife or pain is completely wiped away. With Ang Lee's version, every time he transforms is a masterclass in body horror, where you actually get a tangible feel for how agonizing every moment of it must be. The sound design is exquisite, perfectly nailing that impossible-to-fathom sensation of your body completely rewriting itself in real-time, of muscle tendons stretching and molecular cells rapidly evolving.

While Hulk is not a full-fledged hidden gem, its merits as an adaptation of the Hulk itself have been largely buried by the more obvious flaws. The idea of tying his origins to concepts like generational trauma and repressed mental health problems feels ahead of its time as a conception, considering how just recently are we more likely to see superhero films openly discussing topics such as racism, sexism, systemic flaws in the government, and grief.

Considering how much credit Christopher Nolan got for grounding his The Dark Knight trilogy in a tangible psychological context, it should stand to reason that Hulk should get some love for at least attempting the same thing at a time when superhero films were far more pop-art centered. Ang Lee is a director with a gift for tapping into the inner turmoil of characters who feel incapable of expressing themselves, so it's fitting that his superhero film is about a man whose life is destroyed by the innermost buried feelings that explode out of him. If only more superhero films were as upfront about the most potentially monstrous parts inside all of us.