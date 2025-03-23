While the one and only Incredible Hulk is one of the strongest Avengers in both the Marvel Comics and Marvel Cinematic Universe mythology, he can't do everything alone. When the going gets tough, sometimes the Hulk needs help and for such a strong hero, he's going to need some pretty strong allies.

One could certainly claim that most of the heroes of the Marvel universe are allies to Bruce Banner and his alter-ego. His allies in this instance are specifically cornered down to those who have helped him and become close with him in Hulk-centric stories. So, the likes of heroes like Spider-Man wouldn't necessarily fit the bill, as he's not a huge part of the not-so-jolly-green-giant's life. When the going gets tough, even the strongest heroes could use a helping hand.

10 Dr. Elizabeth "Betty" Ross

Red Harpy

Image via Marvel Comics

Thanks to The Incredible Hulk and Captain America: Brave New World, Betty Ross has become generally known as more of a mere love-interest to Bruce Banner. However, as of late, Betty has gone through quite the transformation, which has turned her into a creature known as Red Harpy—a "good" version of her previous antagonistic form known simply as Harpy.

Her flight abilities, claws, talons, and energy blasts allow her to cover Hulk in battle in ways that a lot of other allies can. Her physical strength is mighty, and while it may not be nearly as equal to the Hulk as other allies he has, they're diverse and dynamic, which makes her strong in a lot of different ways than the rest of the lot.