For decades, the Hulk has been one of the most popular Marvel Comics heroes. Before the reign of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the "big three" of Marvel were Spider-Man, Wolverine, and the Hulk. The same can be said about his popularity in the live-action cinematic universe. Ever since his introduction in The Incredible Hulk, people have adored the raging green monster as a member of the Avengers.

Whether played by Edward Norton or Mark Ruffalo, the not-so-jolly-green-giant has had some thrilling battles in the MCU during his tenure. Because he's a character so rooted in action and fury, Marvel Studios has certainly taken some extra care in delivering some battles with him that are exciting and interesting. This list will rank every major battle the Hulk has been a part of throughout his MCU tenure, based on the action, the impact, and how well they utilize the character's infamous rage.