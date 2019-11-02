Marvel’s ‘The Incredible Hulk’ Review | Saturday Mourning Cartoons

0

Over the last couple of weeks, we’ve reviewed the 90s Marvel series Iron Man and Fantastic Four. Now, we’re completing the set with The Incredible Hulk, the two-season run of Dr. Banner’s battle against his alter ego and more from the lore of Marvel Comics. Luckily (or not, as the case may be), all of these episodes are coming to Disney+ later this month. Are they worth watching? Probably not! But we did it anyway so you don’t have to.

