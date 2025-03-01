To date, 5 Hulks have been seen under the MCU umbrella. Three are green: Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) Hulk, Jennifer Walters’ (Tatiana Maslany) She-Hulk, and Skaar (Wil Deusner), seen in the last episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. Happy Hogan’s (Jon Favreau) becomes Purple Hulk in the What If...? episode, "What If... Happy Hogan Saved Christmas," (because nothing's more festive than Grimace Hulk), and now President Ross’ (Harrison Ford) Red Hulk. A casual fan who only knows Hulk as green from his Lou Ferrigno days forward might suspect the different colors are a creative choice for aesthetics, but there is precedent. If we go by the comics, there are, in fact, 8 more colors that have yet to appear in the MCU.

The Three Colors of the Hulk We've Seen in the MCU

Green is the default Hulk color, not only of the three mentioned above, but also the Abomination and Amadeus Cho's Brawn, recently seen pre-Brawn in Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, played by Aleks Le. The reason why they're green hasn't been addressed in the MCU — yet — but it's revealed in Marvel's Immortal Hulk series (2018-2021) that the green comes from drawing energy from an eldritch god named the One-Below-All, Marvel's ultimate villain. The One-Below-All and its homestead, the Below Place, are the source of gamma energy. Gamma energy is both a scientific and a mystic substance, which allows the Hulks to become the big, muscular, and yes, hulking beasts they are. Fun fact: the One-Below-All is the "Hulk" form of the One-Above-All, who presumably resides in the Above Place.

The Purple Hulk of What If...? isn't the same as the two in the comics. The first iteration is from Incredible Hulk #370-371 and comes thanks to an alternate dimension's evil Sorcerer Supreme, Shanzar, possessing Hulk. Not only did Hulk change color, but he had more strength and an immunity to magic. The second, as seen in 2012's Avengers #24, is neither Banner or Shanzar, but, oddly enough, the Green Goblin's alter-ego, Norman Osborn. Osborn stole all the Avengers' powers, and after sampling Red Hulk's gamma radiation, became a big ol' Purple Hulk. Speaking of Red Hulk, the character debuted in 2008 in Hulk Volume 3 #1, with Ross being infused with Banner's gamma energy and a dash of cosmic rays by the Intellegencia. Unlike Banner, who gets stronger as he gets angrier, Red Hulk gets hotter, can explode with the force of an atomic bomb, and also absorb other forms of energy.

The One Color Proposed for the MCU, and Seven Others to Come