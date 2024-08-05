The Big Picture Ben Affleck might star in the Hulk Hogan lawsuit biopic, despite his busy schedule.

The infamous legal battle between Hulk Hogan and Gawker led to Gawker's shutdown.

The screenplay for the movie is written by Charles Randolph, known for The Big Short.

Everyone loves a courtroom drama, but we love it even more when it's about a highly publicized feud. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck's production company Artistis Equity announced today that they are working on a movie about the infamous legal battle between pro wrestler Hulk Hogan and popular website Gawker. According to Variety, the project is in active development, which means that we can start expecting regular updates from now on.

Even though the biopic is in early stages, rumors already point to Affleck playing the lead character, which would be a sort of different role for the actor to play but not wildly outside his range. Additional cast memers are also yet to be revealed, as well as which approach the movie will take. The screenplay is written by Charles Randolph, who previously penned acclaimed movies such as The Big Short and Bombshell.

Will Ben Affleck Direct The Hulk Hogan Biopic?

Image via Warner Bros.

It wouldn't be surprising if Affleck decided to double down as director and lead star for the Hulk Hogan lawsuit biopic. Just last year he did the same with Air, which also hails from his production company with Matt Damon. However, Affleck has already attached himself to star in The Accountant 2, which might make his schedule a bit busy. Additionally, the actor is producing quite a slate of titles that include the Kiss of the Spider Woman remake, The Instigators and Unstoppable. So we'll have to wait for an official announcement to further speculate.

The Hogan lawsuit pretty much broke Gawker, which shut down its operations immediately after. The story was fully covered on the book Conspiracy: Peter Thiel, Hulk Hogan, Gawker and the Anatomy of Intrigue, written by author Ryan Holiday and which served as inspiration for the movie.

Further details from the Hulk Hogan lawsuit biopic are yet to be announced, including the production's start date. Stick with Collider to find out more news about it as soon as it is announced.