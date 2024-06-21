The Big Picture Hulk is leaving Netflix at the end of July – now's the time to revisit Bruce Banner's story before it's gone!

Ang Lee's Hulk was controversial for its unique visual style and deep exploration of Bruce Banner's psyche.

The film isn't on Disney+ due to rights and distribution issues

The green giant is on the move. Marvel fans should take note that Hulk is set to leave Netflix at the end of July. This means it's time to revisit the adventures of Bruce Banner and his alter-ego, the Hulk, before they smash their way off the service. Directed by Ang Lee and released in 2003, Hulk stars Eric Bana as Bruce Banner, a scientist who, after a lab accident, transforms into the powerful Hulk whenever he's angry. The film explores Banner's struggle with his dual identity and his efforts to control the raging beast within. With its unique visual style and deep exploration of the character's psyche, Hulk stands out as a distinctive and more thoughtful entry in the superhero genre.

The film was controversial for several reasons, primarily due to its unconventional approach to the superhero genre. The film focused heavily on the psychological depth and emotional trauma of Bruce Banner, exploring complex themes rather than delivering the straightforward action expected by audiences. Lee's use of a unique visual style that mimicked comic book panels, with split screens and transitions, further polarized viewers. While some appreciated the innovation, others found it distracting.

Additionally, the film's slow pacing and intricate narrative were criticized for being too complex and introspective for a superhero movie. Fans expecting more action and spectacle were disappointed by the lengthy periods of character development and drama. The CGI used for the Hulk's character, though groundbreaking at the time, also received mixed reviews, and Eric Bana's subdued portrayal of Bruce Banner contrasted with expectations for a more engaging, and enraged, performance. These factors combined to create a divisive reception among critics and audiences alike​.

Why is 'Hulk' Not on Disney+?

The film isn't on Disney+ due to a combination of rights and distribution issues. Unlike the Marvel Studios films, which are produced under the Disney banner, Ang Lee's Hulk was produced by Universal Pictures, who hold the distribution rights. Disney does not have the rights to distribute this film on their platform because it was not produced under the Marvel Studios umbrella, which Disney owns, and the film was also produced before Marvel Studios was acquired by Disney and before the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) was established. This is partly why The Incredible Hulk (2008) is on Disney+.

For those wondering where to watch Hulk next, stay tuned to Collider for the latest updates on streaming availability and future platforms.

Hulk Bruce Banner, a genetics researcher with a tragic past, suffers an accident that causes him to transform into a raging green monster when he gets angry. Release Date June 20, 2003 Director Ang Lee Cast Eric Bana , Jennifer Connelly , Sam Elliott , Josh Lucas , Nick Nolte , Paul Kersey Runtime 138 minutes Main Genre Superhero Writers Stan Lee , Jack Kirby , James Schamus , John Turman , Michael France

