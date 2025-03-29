With his absence from the big Avengers: Doomsday lineup announcement (so far—as there are more to come), people have found themselves looking back on The Hulk's (Edward Norton & Mark Ruffalo) place in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he hasn't had his own solo film since The Incredible Hulk in 2008, he's had a major place in the MCU through other films and brought some amazing moments to the screen.

Whether he's making audiences laugh with a humorous beat-down or bringing one of the best action sequences in the MCU, the not-so-jolly-green-giant has had some incredibly memorable scenes in this iconic cinematic universe. He's one of the most popular characters in Marvel cinema and these scenes are the proof in the pudding that show exactly why this is the case.

10 Hulk Smashes Loki

'The Avengers' (2012)

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the funniest scenes in the MCU comes from two characters that are directed to be typically way more serious. Towards the end of The Avengers, Hulk makes his way to Stark Tower and finds Loki (Tom Hiddleston) hiding away like the little wimp he is. When he approaches the god, the God of Mischief begins spouting and shouting at the monster that he is essentially superior to him.

But Hulk doesn't let this slide and begins smashing and thrashing Loki around like he's a ragdoll, putting him out of commission for the rest of the film. When walking away, the hero says the only line he has in the entire film in this form: "Puny god," which became a fan-favorite and continues to be quoted to this day.