The Hulk has had a rough past with his film rights issues between Marvel Studios and Universal. However, both studios managed to work out a deal that allowed the green superhero to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe post-The Incredible Hulk. He may only be allowed to play supporting roles in other franchises instead of a lead in a solo movie (Universal is still in possession of the Hulk film distribution rights), but the appearances he's made in this smash-hit cinematic universe have defined him as a fan favorite.

Indeed, even before the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Hulk has been one of the most popular Marvel heroes there is. The duality of the character makes his conflict incredibly compelling, and the massive power he possesses makes for some wonderful fight sequences, with someone always challenging the claim that Hulk is "the strongest there is." These are the most rewatchable Hulk scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which go from silly to funny to purely badass.

10 Snapping the Universe Home

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

The climax in Avengers: Endgame's second act sees Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) wielding the new Nano Gauntlet and snapping half of the universe back to life. After really not being given much to do throughout most of Avengers: Endgame besides coming up with some of the logistics behind time travel, it was nice to give Hulk a moment to shine, as he's the only one strong enough to snap without (likely) dying.

With the gauntlet primarily emitting gamma radiation from the snap, in Hulk's own words, it's a job Hulk was pretty much made for. Therefore, the scene acts as a huge full-circle moment for the character and is the perfect way to end his arc in the Infinity Saga (although a rematch with Thanos (Josh Brolin) would've been nice).

Avengers: Endgame Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 26, 2019 Director Anthony Russo , Joe Russo Runtime 181 Minutes Writers Keith Giffen , Stan Lee , Larry Lieber , Don Heck , Jim Starlin , Joe Simon , Steve Englehart , Jack Kirby , Steve Gan , Bill Mantlo , Stephen McFeely , Christopher Markus

9 Fifghting the Fenris Wolf

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Image via Marvel Studios

The inclusion of Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok was happily accepted, for sure. After not seeing the character since Avengers: Age of Ultron, fans were ready to see the Not-So-Jolly Green Giant in the Marvel Cinematic Universe again, and his scenes are some of the best in this acclaimed movie. His involvement in the final fight, in which he fights the mythical Fenris Wolf, is especially noteworthy.

With Ragnarok underway, Heimdall (Idris Elba) is leading the innocent Asgardians away from the city when they're approached by Fenris, a giant wolf from Norse mythology and a key ally of Hela (Cate Blanchett). But before he can eat them all, Bruce transforms into the Hulk and goes toe-to-paw with Fenris. Seeing Hulk take on such a legendary figure from Norse mythology and actually beat him is so cool and worth a rewatch, for sure.

8 Fighting Thanos

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War's opening scene couldn't have gotten better and more tense. It sees Thanos destroying the Asgardian ship where Thor (Chris Hemsworth) and the rest of the Thor: Ragnarok crew fled Asgard's destruction. But as the scene continues, it raises the stakes with Hulk getting involved and laying a beat-down on Thanos. It didn't last long, though, and the Mad Titan soon gains the upper hand.

Fans got excited to see an almost even match between the strongest Avenger and the Mad Titan. However, the fight soon turned around, and Thanos laid an incredibly brutal smackdown on the Hulk, leaving him incapacitated and with a broken nose. It's a great way to open the film and do some power scaling for Thanos to show just how strong the upcoming opponent really is.

Avengers: Infinity War Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date April 27, 2018 Director Joe Russo , Anthony Russo Runtime 149 minutes Writers Stephen McFeely , Christopher Markus

7 Loki... Smash!

'The Avengers' (2012)

Image via Marvel Studios

Aside from being an incredibly well-written film with a wonderful and compelling story, The Avengers is pretty funny at times. Ironically, one of the funniest moments comes from one of the most serious Avengers. When Hulk finds Loki (Tom Hiddleston) atop Stark Tower, the God of Mischief begins to shout at the angry Avenger. Hulk then picks up the spoiled villain and smacks him around the floor for an unexpectedly long time, leaving a wounded Loki to lie there, barely breathing.

This sequence is easily one of the most iconic Hulk moments and Loki moments, not to mention among the most memorable scenes in the film. To top it all off, Hulk walks away saying the only lines he has in the movie, "Puny god." It's the perfect punchline to such an absurd yet satisfying scene and one of Hulk's best character moments in the MCU.

​The Avengers Where to Watch stream

rent

buy *Availability in US Release Date May 4, 2012 Director Joss Whedon Runtime 143 minutes Writers Joss Whedon , Zak Penn

6 Origin Montage

'The Incredible Hulk' (2008)

Image via Universal Pictures

The Hulk's first film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe didn't feature the typical origin story. Rather than taking the first act or so of the film to tell the whole story more in-depth, the beginning of The Incredible Hulk tells the origin story of the character through a montage. At the end of the day, the origin is quite simple, and most people are likely already familiar with it.

The showcasing of Bruce Banner's (Edward Norton) story leading up to and through his Hulk transformation is really well told and concise. The film's ability to establish all the information needed in just two minutes without feeling rushed or underbaked is really impressive. The montage somehow gives off such emotion and is quite compelling, with barely any words spoken in the slightest.

5 The Helicarrier Showdown

'The Avengers' (2012)

Image via Marvel Studios

Director Joss Whedon spends the first half of The Avengers building tension toward Bruce Banner's inevitable transformation into the Hulk. So, when it comes time for the transformation to occur, it's a huge moment in the film and leads to a plethora of destruction that almost brings down the entire Helicarrier from the sky.

When Banner shifts form, he chases down Black Widow (Scarlett Johansson), wreaks havoc on the ship, and then proceeds to trade blows with Thor. The battle between the God of Thunder and the raging green giant is exhilarating, and seeing someone of such a smaller form take on the Green Titan is super fun to watch. The question of who would win between the two heroes is a common debate in the comic book community, as well, so the fight is a big treat for fans and a spectacular showdown that makes The Avengers among the most thrilling superhero movies ever.

4 Fighting The Hulkbuster (Veronica)

'Avengers: Age of Ultron' (2015)

Image via Marvel Studios

Fans and audiences love to see the Hulk face off with his fellow Avengers; it's been a major appeal of the character in the books in the past. His commonly uncontrollable behavior often makes him a threat to not only villains but heroes as well. So, after the positive reception of the battle between Thor and Hulk in The Avengers, the sequel decided to follow that up with a battle with another fan-favorite Avenger.

It's established in Avengers: Age of Ultron that Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Bruce Banner worked together between the two films to build an Iron Man armor, "Veronica," to combat the Hulk if he ever lost control. It may be called Veronica in the film, but it's the famous comic book armor, the Hulkbuster, to a tee. The fight pins the two friends against each other and is a huge, building-crumbling encounter that leaves them both hurt, physically and emotionally. The Hulkbuster battle is among the most rewatchable Iron Man scenes, too, making it extra special.