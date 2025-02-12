Captain America: Brave New World premieres in theaters this week, featuring the return of Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and various other characters to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. But while the film was announced shortly after Sam took on the role of Captain America in the television series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, several factors have led it to be delayed from previously planned release dates, and it has now been nearly four years since Sam or other established members of the cast, such as Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford, taking over the role initially played by the deceased William Hurt), have appeared in live action projects, with others returning after being last seen in the 2008 film The Incredible Hulk. So, what's everyone been up to?

Sam Wilson Became Captain America in 'The Falcon and the Winter Soldier'

Image via Marvel Studios

At the beginning of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam declines the mantle and shield of Captain America, which his friend Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) had bequeathed to him in Avengers: Endgame. While continuing to operate as the superhero the Falcon, he investigates the Flag Smashers, an international freedom fighting group escalating to terrorism. This mission leads Sam to learn more about the dark history of America’s super soldier program, including the abuse of Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly, also returning in the new film), a Black super soldier who served in the Korean War before being unjustly incarcerated and subjected to horrific experimentation by both the U.S. government and the terrorist organization Hydra. Although this understandably increases Sam’s doubts about the Captain America mantle, he eventually does take it back after white special operations soldier John Walker’s (Wyatt Russell) time in the role ends with him publicly killing a defenseless, subdued opponent. After debuting in the role in a final confrontation with the Flag Smashers, Sam shows Isaiah that he has had an exhibit focused on the latter’s service installed in the Smithsonian as part of an effort to increase public awareness of his heroic predecessor.

The MCU's Hulks Are Born Out of the Super Soldier Program