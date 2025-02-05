With the reveal of Red Hulk's (Harrison Ford) involvement in the upcoming and highly anticipated fourth entry in the Captain America franchise, Captain America: Brave New World, folks who aren't familiar with the comic book universe have a lot of questions about this new transformation. To those who may be wondering, while they may look similar, Red Hulk and the classic Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) are not as alike as their looks lead people to believe.

The differences don't end at just their identities but go as deep as their very power sets and other key details. Should Marvel Studios take this new Hulk in a direction that is closer to the source material, the cinematic universe is going to gain a whole new character far unlike the Hulk that general audiences know and love. This list will address the main differences between Hulk and Red Hulk, providing more insights into their personas and roles in the larger Marvel universe.

10 Identities

Obvious, but important.