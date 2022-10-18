Not long after suiting up with Riri Williams' (Dominique Thorne) Ironheart in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, MCU fans will have the opportunity to build their own replica of one of Iron Man's (Robert Downey Jr.) most ambitious designs, the Hulkbuster. This November, LEGO is unleashing the massive Mark XLIV Iron Man Armor (aka Hulkbuster) that was first introduced in Marvel Studios' 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron as a way to help control Bruce Banner's (Mark Ruffalo) Hulk alter ego. This new collector's set, the LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster (76210), comes with over 4,000 pieces to truly capture the magnitude of Tony Stark and Banner's design, but maybe we can try not to destroy this one?

In The Avengers sequel, Tony, Bruce and the others find themselves facing off with the Ultron program after it goes AWOL. When the fight takes them to the heart of Johannesburg, the Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) has teamed up with Ultron (James Spader), and bewitches Bruce's mind, enraging him and releasing the Hulk. With the other Avengers preoccupied, Tony employs the Hulkbuster suit in an attempt to incapacitate the berserk Hulk. When calming words don't work, the two face off in a destructive battle of wills, with Iron Man only barely able to match Hulk's unrestrained strength with the help of this special suit.

As part of LEGO's extensive Marvel Sets for Adults in the Infinity Saga line, the Hulkbuster is a unique addition to fans' collections. The impressive 4,049-piece set is a highly detailed replica of the suit and stands at just over 20.5 in. (52 cm) tall, posing a challenge to even experienced builders. This new set boasts many "movie-accurate features" including the cockpit within the red and gold-plated armor. Also included with the Hulkbuster is an information plate that displays the suit's information and a Tony Stark mini figure in his Iron Man suit.

Image via Marvel

Retailing for $549.99, the Hulkbuster MK44 set comes complete with authentic detailing and includes 3 light-up arc reactors in the chest and on each hand as depicted in Age of Ultron. The upper body is fully jointed, allowing for builders to open up the cockpit, which is also designed to seat the LEGO® Marvel Iron Man Figure (76206), not included. With so many pieces, the Hulkbuster is designed to challenge fans, and makes for a pretty stunning display with a 20-inch height and 18.5 in. (47 cm) width. The bulk is absolutely necessary to withstand the Hulk's smashing blows.

The LEGO Marvel Hulkbuster (76210) will be available for early-access on November 4 for VIP members, with a wide release on November 9. Catch Ironheart, Iron Man's MCU successor, in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters November 11, and check out an image of the Hulkbuster set below: