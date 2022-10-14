“You wouldn’t like me when I’m angry.” Meh, maybe not. But then again, maybe so. It really depends on which onscreen version of the Hulk you're talking about. Is it the crudely animated Hulk from 1966's The Marvel Super Heroes show, or Mark Ruffalo's MCU Hulk? For a character whose modus operandi is relatively simplistic - brainy scientist turns into beast that smashes stuff - the Hulk is a difficult character to pull off onscreen. Between the two halves there is a wellspring of sorrow, loneliness, resignation, rage, brevity and more. The lackluster portrayals pick and choose which elements to apply, where the best portrayals are able to incorporate all of them. Live-action or animated, these portrayals range from moldy green to “Incredible”, and all points in between. Let’s look at who will take the Banner, shall we?

11. The Super Hero Squad Show (2009-2011)

The Super Hero Squad Show is aimed squarely at the kids, and in that respect, Travis Willingham's Hulk is a win, delivering a friendly, comedic take on the hero. It's a perfect introduction for children to the character, portrayed here as an optimistic, upbeat, and dimwitted youth with "anger issues."

10. Ultimate Avengers Universe (2006)

Ultimate Avengers and Ultimate Avengers 2 tells a tale that hews somewhat closely to 2012's The Avengers, with a different story arc for the Hulk (Fred Tatasciore). To combat the incoming Chitauri, Bruce Banner transforms into the Hulk with help from a "rebirth chamber," allowing him to maintain his mind when in Hulk form. When he loses control and the Hulk takes over, he makes short work of the Chitauri and turns his attention to the Avengers, attacking the team until they are able to turn him back. Tatasciore is a veteran of voice performances, and his work here captures the emotional extremes Banner experiences over the course of the storyline.

9. Hulk (2003)

2003's Hulk failed to live up to expectations, true, but its negative reputation isn't entirely fair. Ang Lee tried something different from the typical superhero film genre, making it unique among its peers. The CGI is spotty - and that's being kind — but Eric Bana does a great job at capturing the depths of the character, as Banner and as Hulk. He hits the emotional marks that Lee envisioned for the film, so while the movie didn't quite meet its goals, Bana should get more credit for his performance in it.

8. Planet Hulk (2010)

Planet Hulk benefits by making the intelligent Hulk (Rick D. Wasserman) the main focus of the story. No Avengers, no Bruce Banner. Too dangerous for Earth, Hulk crash lands on Sakaar, a planet ruled by the tyrannical Red King (Mark Hildreth), and is forced to fight as a gladiator (sound familiar?). The animation is excellent, and Wasserman sells his Hulk as a reluctant hero who rallies the imprisoned people and leads them in a revolt against the tyrant.

7. The Incredible Hulk in the Marvel Productions Universe (1981-1983)

One may be more familiar with the Marvel Productions Universe's animated series Spider-Man and His Amazing Friends, but The Incredible Hulk would mark the Unjolly Green Giant's first solo animated series. Voice actor Bob Holt is a large part of what makes this Hulk so memorable, a vocal performance that for many is the definitive Hulk sound. The look of the series is reminiscent of comic book artist Sal Buscema's work with the character (which in turn is a little Jack Kirby-esque to boot).

6. The Incredible Hulk (1996-1997)

The Hulk's second solo series on UPN had something special that the first solo series did not: Lou Ferrigno. Best known for his work in the late 70s The Incredible Hulk series (coming up!), Ferrigno brought his experience with the character to fashion a vocal performance that captured an unrivaled scope of rage, confusion, and loss. It also benefited from a different actor, Neal McDonough, voicing Bruce Banner.

5. Edward Norton in The Incredible Hulk (2008)

The first iteration of the Hulk in the MCU is Edward Norton's take in 2008's The Incredible Hulk. Seemingly pushed aside for years as the proverbial "ugly stepsister" of the MCU, the film has garnered some well-deserved retrospective, courtesy of Tim Roth's reappearance as the film's antagonist The Abomination in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The CGI is markedly better than the 2003 version, as is the pace of the film and its action sequences. Norton makes an arguably slightly better Banner than Mark Ruffalo, more serious and believable as a man of science, but that's where the comparison ends. It's almost impossible to imagine Norton as Smart Hulk, or even piloting the Hulkbuster armor through Wakanda in The Avengers: Infinity War, but for the Hulk's introduction to the MCU, Norton is perfect.

4. The Hulk of the Marvel/Disney XD Universe (2008-2012)

Also known as the Christopher Yost Animated Universe, a nod to writer Christopher Yost's contributions to the creation of the stories: Wolverine and the X-Men, The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes, Hulk Vs., and Thor: Tales of Asgard. The Hulk of these tales captures the no-holds-barred, raging mass of destruction that is favored among the fan base (face it - everyone loves Hulk when he smashes). This Hulk is the perfect example of voice work (Fred Tatasciore, picking up where he left off), story, and animation working together to create something memorable.

3. She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (2022)

The new Hulk on the block is a force to be reckoned with, in battles both physical and legal. 2022 saw the uber-talented Tatiana Maslany join the MCU as the Sensational She-Hulk in the Disney+ series She-Hulk: Attorney at Law. The hero is a refreshing change in the MCU, a fun, fourth-wall breaking Hulk in full control (for the most part) of herself. Maslany excels as both She-Hulk and as Jennifer Walters, a lawyer learning to be okay with her two selves while navigating life. The series does suffer slightly from "uncanny valley CGI" from time to time, but overall the series, like its protagonist, is a winner.

2. The Incredible Hulk (Lou Ferrigno) (1978-1982)

For an entire generation, actor Bill Bixby and strongman Lou Ferrigno were the "Jekyll and Hyde" David Banner (not Bruce, a conscious decision to separate the character from the comic book friendly alliterative naming) and the Hulk. Ferrigno is still the only actor to play the Hulk with his physical stature alone, a mass of a man covered in green makeup, and it lends a realism to the character that simply has never been recreated. Paired with Bixby's portrayal of the haunted Banner, the series delivered the definitive interpretation of the character for years.

1. Mark Ruffalo as the MCU's The Incredible Hulk (2012- )

Really, was there any doubt? Ruffalo became top dog the moment Hulk smashed the Centauri and bashed "puny god" Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in The Avengers. He's brought a lightness to the character not often seen in other portrayals. This, balanced with the degree of presence in the MCU (Ruffalo has yet to headline his own series or film, but this works to the character's benefit as it lessens the odds of "uncanny valley CGI" that rises to plague She-Hulk), makes for a winning combination.