It’s about time that animation is getting its due. Hulu is launching a new “sub-brand” called Animayhem, according to a new report from Variety. The new hub created for the streamer will focus on the adult animation and anime content found on the service.

The move almost makes too much sense for the streamer. Hulu reports that adult animated series like American Dad, Bob’s Burgers, Family Guy, Futurama, and King of the Hill are all consistently among the top ten streamed shows on the service. The streamer also reports that the year has already seen “over one billion hours of adult animation content” streamed on the platform. Giving all that content it’s on a dedicated home is a no-brainer.

The creation of Animayhem also comes at a great time for Hulu. The streamer is just weeks away from premiering its revival of Futurama with a King of the Hill revival on the way as well. It’s refreshing to see this much support being put behind animation at a time when other streamers seem to be doing the opposite. As Barrie Gruner, Hulu’s executive vice president of marketing and publicity said in an interview with Variety about Animayhem:

“When you have the number one offering in adult animation and anime of any major streaming service, creating this destination is obvious. We know exactly where we can meet these fans, because they’re already here.”

What Does Animayhem Have to Offer?

Animayhem will be a hub for all the animated content on Hulu, making it easier for fans to find their favorite shows and discover new ones. Animayhem will feature the 46 adult animated series currently on Hulu, which amounts to “174 seasons and 2,600 episodes”, as well as the 17 anime films and 272 anime series available to stream, which adds up to “435 seasons and 18,400 episodes”. Gruner continued:

“I would say that this brand really cements Hulu as the ultimate streaming destination for animation and we’re not going to achieve that with single title campaigns. This is truly an intersection with our original programming and our library.”

As Gunner says, the Hulu animation library includes a wide mix of originals and classic fan-favorite shows. The new Animayhem hub makes it easier than ever for fans to stream Hulu originals like Solar Opposites before switching to old favorites like Family Guy or the latest in anime.

Check out an advertisement for Animayhem released by Hulu below: