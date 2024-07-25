The Big Picture Dive into the world of adult animation with Hulu's Animayhem booth at SDCC featuring shows like Futurama and Family Guy.

Family Guy celebrates its 25th anniversary at the booth, dazzling fans with a display showcasing 25 years of chaotic antics.

Interact with characters, play games, and enjoy treats like donuts and Slurm while exploring Hulu's animated series at SDCC.

Hulu kicked off San Diego Comic-Con 2024 with quite the party. You are welcomed to the return of their animation destination with the Animayhem booth showcasing the best of Futurama, Hit Monkey, Bob’s Burgers, and more. In a lime and mint green booth, these shows shine as some of the best in adult animation entertainment. Family Guy, in particular, gets a heaping dose of glitz and glam as the series celebrates its 25th anniversary. Snag a donut from Homer Simpson and chug down a glass of Slurm to dive into these series at SDCC.

Family Guy Dazzles After a Quarter Century

Close

One of the most beloved families in animation dazzled in gold attire with a display showcasing 25 years of their chaotic antics. Family Guy's staying power is undeniable, making their presence known at the start of the booth. Fans can interact with items or watch exciting moments from the last quarter century. It's one of many celebrations for the sitcom, with two holiday specials coming later this year. The Animayhem booth also featured Seth MacFarlane's other series, American Dad!, including a game fans could play with Roger in need of some help. Can you put all of his organs back inside him in time?

Tasty Treats With Futurama and The Simpsons