Hulu's Animayhem is welcoming visitors to the second dimension at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. After launching the new hub earlier this month as a place for all things adult animation and anime, the streamer brought the many keystone shows in its animation lineup to the convention in style with a massive array of photo-ops and attractions for attendees to visit. Collider was able to show an exclusive sneak peek at what was in store including a visit to the Planet Express HQ and Jesse and Yumyulack's wall, but now we have a full look at all the attractions for everything from The Great North to Family Guy.

Hulu's exhibit is titled "Hulu Animayhem: Enter the 2nd Dimension" and kicks off with a photo opportunity featuring some of the biggest characters from the Animayhem catalog. The first big attraction, however, belongs to Solar Opposites, Hulu's hit series about a family of aliens that crash-landed on Earth and are torn between whether the planet and its customs are awesome or awful. One of the best subplots in the series is the Wall, a place where the replicants Jesse (Mary Mack) and Yumyulack (Sean Giambrone) store the many people they've shrunk down over the course of the show. Visitors can explore the dystopian world the people trapped within created which features posters urging an uprising against the tyrannical Duke (Alfred Molina) who runs everything, the mouse Molly who is kept around for her milk, an idol to Jesse, and plenty of random junk that the replicants have thrown to the Wall folk over time.

One of the other massive attractions belongs to Futurama. With the series about to be revived once again at the streamer, Hulu went all out by recreating the Planet Express HQ along with the crashed Planet Express delivery ship. Stepping inside the building reveals no shortage of photo opportunities for fans of the universe's best delivery crew. Visitors can sit down at the table where Professor Farnsworth (Billy West) delivers his "Good news, everyone!" or swing by and take a photo with Bev (Wanda Sykes), the Planet Express vending machine Bender (John DiMaggio) has a child with. Cutouts of the crew are placed all around the building, but Fry (West) and Leela (Katey Sagal) are in a bit of a pickle as they go flying through a transport tube. There are plenty of Easter Eggs to look around for as well, including Nibbler's (Frank Welker) litter box, free-range, lightly cracked, farm-fresh eggs, and much more.

Close

RELATED: 'Futurama,' 'Star Trek,' and 'Abbott Elementary' Headline Saturday and Sunday Panels at SDCC

Beyond those two massive displays, Hulu gave a lot of love to its other series with interactive photo opportunities. The Great North features not just a stunning display, but also Judy's (Jenny Slate) imaginary friend Alanis Morissette—played by the singer-songwriter herself—who'll give you advice (or just clips from the show) if you ask her a yes or no question. There's also a television at the activation which plays clips from the many shows available on Animayhem.

Animayhem Brings Plenty of Interactivity to SDCC

Close

The elder statesmen of the Animayhem catalog, like The Simpsons, Family Guy, American Dad, and Bob's Burgers, are also well-represented with opportunities too. The iconic Simpson family couch is available to sit on and perform your own couch gag with as is the sofa from the Griffin family home. America's favorite yellow-skinned family is heading into its landmark 35th season this fall, so it's the perfect time to revisit the burgundy seat where it all began. The Smith family of American Dad is notably missing, but the alien Roger (Seth MacFarlane) is there in his many disguises, taking the place of his family and appearing as his many memorable personas including the detestable Ricky Spanish.

If you'd fancy a burger instead, there are seats at the counter of Bob's Burgers where Bob Belcher (H. John Benjamin), or at least a cutout of him, is ready to serve up a Burger of the Day - The Ani-mayo-hem Burger with spicy mayo. Business is still booming for Bob whose restaurant will run for a 14th and 15th season and recently received the feature film treatment. Another Benjamin-led series, FX's Archer, also makes its presence known with a stylish backdrop for attendees to fit in with the super spy and his team ahead of its final season releasing later this summer.

All throughout Hulu's activation are posters and imagery that pay homage to the massive slate of adult animation the streamer has built up. If you can't make it to SDCC this year, explore everything that's on display throughout the article.