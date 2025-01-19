Gone are the days when sitcoms would run for the better half of a decade and overstay their welcome on television. Now, shows like the Hulu series Difficult People are considered successful just for completing three seasons. But we could use a show like Difficult People today; it was canceled much too soon. Created by and starring Julie Klausner, Difficult People followed her and Billy Eichner playing fictionalized versions of themselves as two comedians living in New York City. To put it in classic Hollywood pitch parlance, they were like Seinfeld meets Will & Grace — but unlike those sitcoms, this one was actually filmed on location in NYC. Billy and Julie were best friends and absolutely miserable about everything. Their hilarious misanthropic attitudes expanded beyond their jobs and love/social lives to larger qualms about society and the entertainment industry and small, petty complaints about passers-by.

The recurring and guest star roster of stars on Difficult People was quite impressive. In its three-year run, familiar faces on Difficult People included Julianne Moore, Stockard Channing, John Cho, Nathan Lane, and Lin-Manuel Miranda. John Mulaney has a particularly good episode as an “old-timey” hipster that Billy tries to date. Amy Poehler, who was an executive producer on the show, also had a cameo role. And Difficult People was somewhat of a breakout for Cole Escola, who just had a big year with the success of Oh, Mary! on Broadway. They play Matthew Ross Ellis, Billy’s coworker who’s their own kind of obnoxious and does not gel with Billy and Julie at all.

'Difficult People' Didn't Hold Back With Its Ruthless Jokes

The most valuable thing about Difficult People and the reason it was cancelled too soon is that its sense of humor was mean in the best way. Eichner and Klausner did not hold back. Their characters liked to complain. They were good at it. They were not afraid to be niche, petty, or unlikable. Today, mean comedies are likely to be categorized as "sad" comedies, like The Bear. You wouldn't ever see discourse that Difficult People shouldn't be winning comedy awards, but it could be brutal.

The jokes were fearless in a way we need right now. Famously, the show jokes about Kevin Spacey way before the House of Cards actor's sexual assault and misconduct allegations were public knowledge. (“His hand shot up faster than Kevin Spacey’s fly at the opening of Newsies,” for example.) They made jokes about other alleged abusers in Hollywood, including Bryan Singer and Woody Allen. There was a joke about Max Landis (“What do you think John Landis' worst contribution to society is? His alleged manslaughter or his son Max?") that goes viral every so often. Difficult People's jokes punched up at powerful people, which is key. It's not important that comedy just be "edgy" for the sake of shock value. It should speak truth to power when possible. “I’ve had an agenda this entire time on this show," Klausner told Entertainment Weekly when the series was canceled. "To call out bullshit, to say things that other people don’t want to say because they’re afraid of burning bridges — because I had these two characters that didn’t have any bridges to burn.”

Why Was 'Difficult People' Cancelled?

Hulu canceled the series on November 14, 2017, according to The Hollywood Reporter. At the time, no reason was given for the cancelation, but THR noted that the streamer was in a transition period, as comedies like Casual and The Mindy Project also came to an end around that time. In the Entertainment Weekly interview cited above, Klausner did concede that scheduling was starting to make the show complicated to make anyway. Hulu's mysterious decision to pull the plug on Difficult People may have been a blessing in disguise. Not only was Eichner's dance card filling up but Andrea Martin, who played Julie's mother, had also booked Great News.

'Difficult People' Paved the Way for Some of Your Favorite Sitcoms