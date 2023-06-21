Disney+, the streaming service which has made a strong impact since its 2019 launch, will have content from its majority-owned Hulu to add to its roster, meaning Disney+ originals like The Mandalorian will soon be on the same application as Hulu originals like Only Murders in the Building. The motivation for Disney to have Hulu on their streaming service Disney+ comes from fiscal incentives and their goals to improve the service for their subscribers. One of Disney’s greatest strengths which makes Disney+ stand out from other streaming platforms is also its greatest weakness: children and family entertainment. Disney's bundle plans that include Hulu and ESPN+ work to address the issue by providing expanded general entertainment and sports programming for older audiences.

The pricing changes are part of the company’s "plan to set a higher price for [their] ad-free tier later this year to better reflect the value of [Disney’s] content offerings," according to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger. In Disney’s second fiscal quarter of the year, its streaming business lost $659 million, which was less than the company’s anticipated loss. Although the financial loss was within the company’s expectations, it reflects the declining performance and demand for Disney+. The streaming business lost 4 million of its 157.8 million global subscribers, reported during the prior quarter. This second-quarter drop equates to an overall streaming loss of 26%, creating a concern about how Disney can hold onto its consumer base. Yet, during the same time period Disney+ prices have increased, the company removed some of its original content.

Disney Is Following WarnerMedia's Example of Removing Content

In addition to the Hulu move, Disney followed WarnerMedia’s example of removing content with insufficient demand to match its cost. Disney’s CFO Christine McCarthy announced the removal of "certain content from [Disney’s] streaming platforms and currently expect to take an impairment charge of approximately $1.5 to $1.8 billion." An impairment charge is an amount associated with a reduction in the value of a specific asset, which in the entertainment industry, can refer to content libraries. McCarthy also mentions to The Verge that Disney is "in the process of reviewing the content on our [direct-to-consumer] services to align with the strategic changes in our approach to content curation." The new curation seems likely to be Disney's attempt to broaden its content by acquiring older audience-skewed and more diverse Hulu content to provide more general entertainment programming on an app that previously had more of a focus on family-friendly programs.

When WarnerMedia conducted a similar massive removal of content last year, it looked at the costs of residuals and the demand for specific content. Residuals, based on content viewership metrics, allow entertainers, including the cast and crew, to earn additional money beyond the initial fees they are paid for their work. Because HBO Max was aimed more at a mature audience with shows like House of the Dragon and their platform did not primarily focus on children’s entertainment, they chose to remove younger audience content such as Sesame Street. HBO Max had another reason to consider content reductions, and that was reorganizing its content for the Discovery+ merger which became Max. In comparison to Disney+, which has family entertainment as a selling point, their removal of content had to be more refined than WarnerMedia to avoid losing subscribers. Disney did have a similar business plan in mind which was integrating content from a different service while holding onto some of what defined their own platform.

The Reasoning for a “One-App Experience”

Disney's goal is to create an improved streaming experience for bundle subscribers that yields more opportunities for advertisers. Iger announced a "one-app experience" for the United States and described that Disney will continue to offer Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ as standalone options, adding that "this is a logical progression of [Disney’s direct-to-consumer] offerings" which will provide advertisers with more opportunities "while giving bundle subscribers access to more robust and streamlined content, resulting in greater audience engagement and ultimately leading to a more unified streaming experience." This one-app experience will be more beneficial to subscribers with bundled plans who will be able to toggle between the two services in one application.

Additionally, Disney has attempted a similar streaming platform in select countries outside the US, called Star+, which focuses more on general programming and sports than family entertainment. Iger stated that Star+ is "working quite well, and it’s one of the reasons why we are going to launch that as an advertiser-supported platform." The incentive for this advertiser-supported platform is similar to the current plans Disney offers for their bundles. In the US, the Duo Basic plan offers Disney+ and Hulu with advertisements for $9.99 per month; the Trio Basic plan has Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ with advertisements at $12.99 per month; while the Trio Premium plan offers Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ without advertisements for $19.99 per month. Disney offers most of the bundle plans with advertisements, leaving one plan (the most expensive) free of advertisements.

The Uncertain Fate of a Valuable Asset

The fate of Hulu itself is uncertain, but Iger acknowledges how Hulu’s general entertainment is something that Disney+ lacks, and is a way to bring in more subscribers. He described that the outcome of Hulu comes down to a negotiation between Disney and Comcast, with the prior holding two-thirds and the latter holding the remaining one-third of the shares. Comcast agreed to sell its shares in January 2024, but Disney has yet to decide on their offer. According to Iger, "there seems to be real value in having general entertainment combined with Disney+, and ultimately, Hulu is that solution." For current Hulu subscribers, until the end of the year, there is not much to be concerned about regarding the standalone app.

Disney, like many streaming services, is competing for the largest audience in an era of instant demand for content. According to Bob Iger, who also recently explained why Disney axed Marvel's CEO, the company thinks "that by making it available as a one-app experience it will increase engagement and increase [Disney’s] opportunity in terms of serving digital ads and growing our advertising business." The hope is Disney’s move with Hulu will not only build on subscribers seeking family entertainment but will make the viewing experience easier for subscribers who also seek general entertainment. Additionally, with more subscribers, comes a greater source for advertisers. The "one-app experience" with Hulu on Disney+ is set to be launched by the end of the year.