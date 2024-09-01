Hulu and FX are about to have a very big Fall this 2024, and we're not saying they're gonna trip up. Quite the opposite, in fact, as the two subdivisions of The Walt Disney Company have more than a few promising projects on the horizon. From a beloved murder-mystery comedy to a bunch of stellar content from the prestigious FX, there's a little something for everything coming up in the next few months.

To find out what you can expect to see from three of the biggest networks in television and streaming, read below for a complete Fall 2024 preview for what's coming soon from Hulu and FX.

Hulu

The Supremes at Earl’s All-You-Can-Eat

Image Via Searchlight Pitctures

Available: August 23, 2024 Genre: Drama Directed by: Tina Mabry Starring: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan, Uzo Aduba, Mekhi Phifer, Julian McMahon, Vondie Curtis-Hall, and Russell Hornsby

Despite what the title might imply, The Supremes at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat is not about the legendary singing trio of the same name. Instead, it's about three friends who are named after the group, whose lifelong bonds have lasted them practically forever. While life may continuously throw curveballs at them, they still find a place to feel safe and comfortable in their local diner.

'Only Murders in the Building' Season 4

Image via Hulu

Available: August 27, 2024 (Weekly, one episode at launch) Genre: Comedy Created By: Steve Martin and John Hoffman Cast: Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez, Michael Cyril Creighton, Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Molly Shannon

Your favorite true-crime podcasters are back for Only Murders in the Building Season 4. This time, however, the trio of Charles (Steve Martin), Mabel (Selena Gomez), and Oliver (Martin Short), will be leaving their humble apartment building in New York City to head to the other side of the country in Hollywood, California. While they may be somewhat focused on the movie in development about their lives, they're also trying to solve the mystery behind the murder of Charles' best friend and stunt double, Sazz (Jane Lynch).

'Tell Me Lies' Season 2

Image via Hulu

Available: September 4, 2024 (Weekly, two episodes at launch) Genre: Drama Cast: Grace Van Patten, Jackson White, Cat Missal, Spencer House, Sonia Mena, Branden Cook, Alicia Crowder, Tom Ellis and Thomas Doherty

Tell Me Lies, the gripping Emma Roberts-produced drama series, returns to Hulu this September. Season 1 follows young Lucy Albreit's (Grace Van Patten) obsession with the apparent man of her dreams, Stephen DeMarco (Jackson White), only for their relationship to come crashing down almost as fast as it began. They each return to college for Season 2, but will Lucy and Stephen be able to reconcile and continue where they left off? Fans of Tell Me Lies will have to tune in to find out.

'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 1

Image via Mayci Neeley's official Instagram

Available: September 6, 2024 (All-at-once) Genre: Unscripted Cast: Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Jessi Ngatikaura, Layla Taylor, Mayci Neeley, Mikayla Mathews, Whitney Leavitt

A new scandalous reality television series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives might not be what you expect. While yes this cast of characters consists of members of the famously strict Mormon religion, they also have a secret side to them that the show will be exploring. That open secret is the swinging lifestyles and open marriages of the titular Mormon Wives, who will be sharing their unique lifestyle with millions of viewers on Hulu.

'In Vogue: The 90s' Season 1

Image via Hulu

Available: September 13, 2024 (First three episodes), September 20, 2024 (Second three episodes) Genre: Docu-series Cast: Hamish Bowles, Edward Enninful, Tonne Goodman, Anna Wintour, and Elizabeth Hurley

Vogue is one of the biggest names in all of fashion, and the '90s were arguably the true height of their popularity. Exploring that premise will be the fittingly titled In Vogue: The 90s. Not only will those on the covers of those magazines, such as Elizabeth Hurley, be sharing some behind-the-scenes info, but also some of Vogue's most legendary editors, like Anna Wintour.

'Child Star'

Image via Netflix

Available: September 17, 2024 Genre: Documentary Cast: Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, Raven-Symoné, JoJo Siwa, and Alyson Stoner

There has been some major debate over the use of child actors in film and television, particularly thanks to the expository docu-series Quiet on Set: The Dark Side of Kids TV. The new documentary film Child Star will be looking at the lows of child stardom, but also some of the highs. The film will be doing so thanks to recognizable stars like Drew Barrymore, Kenan Thompson, Christina Ricci, and more.

'Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal' Season 1

Image by Federico Napoli

Available: September 24, 2024 (All-at-once) Genre: Docu-series

What happens when you combine true crime with the supernatural? You get Out There: Crimes of the Paranormal. Here, Hulu subscribers will be given some insight into eight distinct mystery cases, with circumstances so surreal and unusual that many have surmised that they are linked to some sort of supernatural force.

'The Last Days of the Space Age' Season 1

Image via Disney+

Available: October 2, 2024 (All-at-once) Genre: Drama Created By: David Chidlow Starring: Radha Mitchell, Jesse Spencer, Deborah Mailman, Linh-Dan Pham, Iain Glen, George Mason, Vico Thai, Ines English, Jaek Koman, Mackenzie Mazur, Emily Grant, Thomas Weatherall, and Aidan Chiem

A new period piece drama hailing from outside the U.S., The Last Days of the Space Age explores Australia's space exploration program. The eight-episode series is set in the backdrop of 1979, when a small Australian town is seriously affected by a failed space age disaster. At the center of this unusual situation are three separate families, whose lives will intersect in unexpected ways.

'Family Guy' Halloween Special

Image via Fox

Available: October 14, 2024 Genre: Comedy, animation Created by: Seth MacFarlane Cast: Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, and Glen Powell

The Griffin family is getting an all-new Halloween special this year with a very special guest star. The stars of Family Guy are hoping to win a pumpkin carving competition and unseat the reigning champion. That champion will be played by none other than Twisters star Glen Powell in a special guest role, setting up some peculiar scenarios for the Girffins to get up to yet again.

'Nemesis' Season 1

Image via Hulu

Available: October 16, 2024 Genre: Drama Created by: Willem Bosch Cast: Lies Visschedijk, Romana Vrede, Peter Blok, Jade Olieberg, Bram Suijker, Chris Peters, and Florian Regtien

Nemesis is a new crime drama hailing from the Netherlands. The new series follows a voracious prosecutor who begins looking into suspicious financial cases of the wealthiest of the wealthy. However, the closer she gets to the cases, the more she starts to feel her personal well-being could be in real danger.

'Rivals' Season 1

Image via Disney+

Available: October 18, 2024 (All-at-once) Genre: Drama Cast: Alex Hassell, Bella Maclean, Katherine Parkinson, David Tennant, Aidan Turner, Nafessa Williams, Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook and Victoria Smurfit

David Tennant leads the cast of a brand-new drama series, Rivals. As the title implies, Rivals focuses on the rivalry between two wealthy bureaucrats as their historic distaste for each other finally comes to a head. Could the fallout of their long-time rivalry be resolved in its flagship season or will it merely set up more competitions to come.

'Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara'

Image via IMDb TV

Available: October 18, 2024 Run Documentary Director: Erin Lee Carr Cast: Tegan Quinn and Sara Quinn

Tegan and Sara Quinn might be best known for their work in the music industry, but Fanatical: The Catfishing of Tegan and Sara tells a much darker story. The indie rock band duo were once the victims of a cold and calculated catfishing scheme that nearly duped them both. The upcoming documentary will likely serve as a cautionary tale for those trying to make new relationships online.

'The Solar Opposites' Halloween Special

Image by Jefferson Chacon

Available: October 2024 Genre: Comedy, animation Created by: Mike McMahan and Justin Roiland Cast: Dan Stevens, Thomas Middleditch, Mary Mack, and Sean Giambrone

Family Guy isn't the only adult animated series getting a Halloween special this year. Hulu's strangest family are back for some spooky high jinks in a Halloween special for The Solar Opposites. Korvo (Dan Stevens), Terry (Thomas Middleditch), and the rest of the Solar Opposite family are back to get into some more sci-fi absurdity following the recently released season. Plot details are slim for now, but one has to imagine that things might get a bit scarier than usual for the comedy.

'Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band'

Image via Netflix

Available: October 2024 Genre: Documentary Director: Thom Zimny Cast: Bruce Springsteen

Bruce Springsteen is hands-down one of the most popular musical artists to ever live, and his story to stardom will be chronicled in Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band. Using both on-stage and behind-the-scenes footage, fans of Springsteen may discover things about "The Boss" that they never knew before. Surely this will make one proud to be "Born in the USA".

'Mr. Crocket'

Image by Federico Napoli

Available: October 2024 Genre: Horror Director: Brandon Espy Cast: Jerrika Hinton, Elvis Nolasco, Ayden Gavin, Kristolyn Lloyd, and Alex Akpobome

Just in time for the spooky season, Mr. Crocket is here to give you your seasonal scares. In what could essentially be called Late Night with the Devil but with a children's show rather than a talk show, Mr. Crocket follows one mother's quest to find her son. Her trail leads her to the host of a popular Mr. Rogers Neighborhood-type show, only he is not the friendly neighbor he appears to be.

'Carved'

Image Via Universal

Available: October 2024 Genre: Horror, comedy Director: Justin Harding Cast: Peyton Elizabeth Lee, Corey Fogelmanis, Wyatt Lindner, Carla Jimenez, Sasha Mason, Jonah Lees, DJ Qualls, Marc-Sully Saint-Fleur, Elvis Nolasco, Matty Cardarople, Jackson Kelly, and Chris Elliott

Carved is another horror film coming to Hulu this Fall, albeit its more of a comedic affair. A group of friends end up going to what appears to be a harmless Halloween attraction to blow off some steam. Little do they know that there is an evil pumpkin deity lurking in the shadows who will be causing chaos for the unfortunate teens.

'Interior Chinatown' Season 1

Image via ABC

Available: November 19, 2024 (All-at-once) Genre: Drama Created by: Charles Yu Cast: Jimmy O. Yang, Ronny Chieng, Chloe Bennet, Lisa Gilroy, Sullivan Jones, Archie Kao, and Diana Lin

Based on the novel of the same name, Interior Chinatown shines a light on the long-standing stereotypes that Asian Americans are subjected to, particularly in the filmmaking industry. Willis Wu (Jimmy O. Yang) dreams of becoming a world-renowned actor, but is constantly stuck performing in underdeveloped and sometimes insensitive background roles. However, Willis gets thrust into a real-life story when he witnesses a terrible crime that he soon becomes the center of.

'Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny'

Available: November 22, 2024 Genre: Stand-up comedy Cast: Jim Gaffigan

Hulu will be making history with their new stand-up special, Jim Gaffigan: The Skinny. That's because this is actually Hulu first-ever original stand-up special in the streaming platform's history. If there was ever a stand-up star to launch such a flagship entry for Hulu, Jim Gaffigan is the perfect person to do so.

'It's All Country' Season 1

Image via ABC

Available: November 2024 (All-at-once) Genre: Docu-series Cast: Luke Bryan, Wynonna Judd, Lady A, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Kane Brown and Mickey Guyton

It's All Country will take viewers behind the curtain in the career of one of country music's biggest stars. Luke Bryan has sold millions of albums across the globe, but his beginnings might be a bit humbler than you might expect. Fans of the musician will see first-hand the love and passion that Bryan has put into his music for decades.

'La Máquina' (Mini-series)

Image via Hulu

Available: Fall 2024 (All-at-once) Genre: Drama Cast: Gael García Bernal, Diego Luna, Eiza González, Lucía Méndez, Jorge Perugorría, Andrés Delgado, Karina Gidi, and Dariam Coco

Produced by and staring Gael García Bernal and Diego Luna, La Máquina tells a larger than life wrestling underdog tale. Gael García Bernal stars as a down-on-his-luck boxer, while Diego Luna plays his best friend and manager who tries to build him back up. While they may or may not live up to the glory of the good ole days, they just might be able to rebuild their lifelong friendship.

FX

'The New York Times Presents: Lie To Fly'

Image via Hulu

Available: August 23, 2024 (Next day on Hulu) Genre: Documentary

If you thought Catch Me If You Can was a controversial story about lying and flying, The New York Times Presents: Lie to Fly is ready to one-up that. This horrific true story offers a terrifying twist about a seemingly average pilot, who is supposed to be one of the most trustworthy individuals in the world. However, in this specific case, a pilot threatened to crash a plane filled with passengers for reasons one simply cannot comprehend.

'English Teacher' Season 1

Image via FX

Available: September 2, 2024 Genre: Comedy Cast: Brian Jordan Alvarez, Savanna Gann, Sarah Kopkin, Emily Topper, Matthew Smitley, Michael Andrew Ajazi, and Treylan Newton

The latest comedy series to follow a school teacher's daily struggles, English Teacher is essentially a TV-MA rated version of Abbott Elementary. Evan (Brian Jordan Alvarez) is the titular English teacher who is trying to teach kids about life in an ever-growing non-politically correct high school. Evan and his co-workers will soon discover that teaching the next generation of high schoolers is much easier said than done.

'The Old Man' Season 2

Image via FX

Available: September 12, 2024 (Weekly, two episodes at launch, next day on Hulu) Genre: Action, Drama Created by: Jonathan E. Steinberg and Robert Levine Cast: Jeff Bridges, John Lithgow, Amy Brennemen, Jessica Harper, and Bill Heck

Jeff Bridges continues in his John Wick era with Season 2 of The Old Man. Bridges stars as Dan Chase - a decorated, respected, and feared former CIA operative who left his prestigious career behind after falling in love. Decades later, Bridges is brought back into the fold when several armed assailants try to take him down. In Season 2, Dan will be forced to make an unlikely alliance with a former friend, Harold Harper (John Lithgow).

'American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez' (Mini-series)

Image via FX

Available: September 17, 2024 (Weekly, two episodes at launch, next day on Hulu) Genre: Drama, Crime Created by: Stuart Zicherman Cast: Josh Rivera, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Thomas Sadoski, Tammy Blanchard, Norbert Leo Butz, Lindsay Mendez, Ean Stellanos, Jerry Levine, Ross Jirgl, and Laith Wallschleger

A spin-off of American Crime Story, American Sports Story: Aaron Hernandez focuses on a football-related tragedy that rivals the O.J. Simpson trials. The debut season of American Sports Story will follow the story of Aaron Hernandez (Josh Rivera) - a once-promising player for the New England Patriots. Hernandez's reputation as an up-and-coming star in the sport of American Football comes crashing down when he is accused and later convicted of murder.

'Social Studies' Season 1

Available: September 27, 2024 (Weekly, two episodes at launch, next day on Hulu) Genre: Docu-series Cast: Sydney Shear

Yet another show about high school coming to FX in September, Social Studies takes a less comedic approach than English Teacher. A new kind of docu-series, Social Studies focuses on a group of LA teens throughout the entirety of their school year, showcasing all of the highs and lows that entails.

'What We Do in the Shadows' Season 6