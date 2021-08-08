Three news series have been announced for this year’s fall food lineup on Hulu. Award winning and Emmy-nominated hosts and producers bring forth unique series to create a flavorful conclusion to the year. From the usual, fun cooking shows that are chockful of competitive spirit to docuseries that want to dive a bit deeper into what makes food what it is today or what it will become, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Baker’s Dozen begins on Thursday, October 7. This baking show pins amateur bakers up against seasoned professionals in a fast-paced competition for the golden rolling pin and cash prize. Tamera Mowry-Housley (Emmy award winning host of “The Real”) and Bill Yosses (former White House Pastry Chef) are set to host.

The Next Thing You Eat premieres on Thursday, October 21. In this six-episode docuseries, chef David Chang and Academy Award-winning documentary filmmaker Morgan Neville, explore what the future holds for the food we eat, from advanced technology, lab-grown fish, insect farms, to artificial intelligence. The series is expected to be produced by the creators of Emmy-nominated “Ugly Delicious,” with Dominic Musacchio as showrunner.

Our final series, Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition is set to premiere later this year on Thursday, November 4. Award-winning, Emmy-nominated host and cookbook author, Padma Lakshmi, hosts this food adventure show that explores America’s rich, diverse foods. The series digs a little deeper into the various cultures that have created and shaped America’s foods into what they are today. Taste the Nation: Holiday Edition continues the shows original goal of teaching the connections between food, culture, history and humanity, but through a different cultural outlook. The special will be divided into four-parts and will focus on traditions of different immigrant cultures and cities, such as Korean New Year and Cuban Christmas. Padma also produces the series along with Part2 Pictures’ David Shadrack Smith.

