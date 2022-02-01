In a move that is sure to introduce more viewers to their giant slate of unscripted and animated titles, CEO of FOX Entertainment, Charlie Collier, and President of Hulu, Joe Earley have announced a new plan for the two platforms to team up in a program output deal. The new partnership will give Hulu the rights to air all of FOX’s unscripted and animated content that isn’t currently in season.

Collier and Earley released separate statements surrounding the deal, with Collier commenting that he is happy to “continue the FOX/Hulu partnership,” adding that the streaming service “continues to be a great place for fans to catch-up on, and even discover, FOX’s iconic, talked-about stories and characters.” Earley spoke to his eagerness in adding even more titles to “Hulu’s extensive selection of content” as well as the streamer’s excitement in “continuing our relationship with FOX Entertainment.”

Hulu is winning big with the deal which will bring some of FOX’s fan favorite shows for viewers to binge over and over again. Included in the deal will be The Masked Singer, which is heading into its seventh season in March 2022. A singing competition based show, celebrities in wild character costumes take the stage each week to belt out some of the hottest hits.

Image via Fox

After the lineup is finished with their songs, the audience and a panel of judges vote to see who stays and who goes home. The performer with the lowest vote is sent home and must take off their mask to reveal their identity. Along with The Masked Singer, Hulu will also be gaining several other song and dance based competition series including The Masked Singer spin-off, The Masked Dancer, as well as I Can See Your Voice and Name That Tune.

Like the previously aired entertainment based competition shows, Hulu will also be picking up some of FOX’s cooking challenge series. Included in the package will be Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back which ran for three seasons on FOX. The series showed the iconic chef on a trip across the country, stopping at restaurants that are going under in an attempt to bring them back to life. With a take-no-prisoners attitude, Ramsay does his best to get real with the owners, chefs, and waitstaff to save their places of business.

The streaming service will also obtain hit shows MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. MasterChef features up and coming culinary amateurs as their skills are put to the test weekly to see who will come out on top. A favorite among fans, the series has been on the air since 2010 with no signs of slowing down. MasterChef Junior acts as a spin-off to MasterChef and features youth with talent in the kitchen.

Along with these hit unscripted series, FOX is giving the streaming service the out-of-season rights to several of its scripted animated shows. Included will be HouseBroken which is an adult comedy centered around a therapy group consisting of house pets and stray animals. The series features the vocal talents of Lisa Kudrow, Will Forte, Clea DuVall and more.

If you needed something new to binge, you’re now in luck with countless episodes of out-of-season unscripted and animated content arriving on Hulu from FOX.

