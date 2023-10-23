The Big Picture Experience your favorite characters from Hulu shows like American Horror Story and Goosebumps in a spooky pop-up event in Los Angeles from October 29 to October 3

The event is divided into three zones, ranging from mild scares to very scary and features haunted house-like atmospheres and photo ops.

Get ready to face Annabelle, The Boogeyman, and even the possessed Emily Rose for a truly terrifying experience at the "The Very, Very Scary Zone."

Dedicated fans all have one thing in common - they love a good immersive experience. From pop-ups like Stranger Things to Interview with the Vampire, there’s nothing better for a devoted following than to walk a mile in the shoes of their favorite characters. While Universal Studios kicks off its Halloween Horror Nights, this year, Hulu fans in Los Angeles can step out of the fog and into the chaos and thrill of “Huluween: Now Screaming.” Come face to face with a myriad of your favorite characters from titles on the platform including The Boogeyman, Annabelle, American Horror Story, and more when the event arrives at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles from October 29 to October 31.

What to Expect at 'Huluween: Now Screaming'

Broken down into a trio of “zones” that mark the level in which attendees can expect to be scared (think of it like mild to extra spicy), those who may not be fully onboard with the most frightening characters won’t need to experience the full experience. On the mild level is “The Scary Zone,” which features an event centered around Goosebumps. Starring Justin Long, Isa Briones, and Rachel Harris, the title acts as a new series adaptation of the R.L. Stine book series of the same name (RIP the original ‘90s version), the show can be viewed by audiences on both Disney+ and Hulu, with new episodes airing weekly. In this chilling tale, five high school students allow curiosity to lead them to uncover a mystery of the tragic passing of a student named Harold Biddle who died three decades ago and learn how their own parents tie into the case. As for the Huluween pop-up, fans can take a look around the Biddle home for themselves, which will take on a haunted house-like atmosphere, complete with a photo op you won’t see coming.

If audiences dare to take on the middle level, dubbed “The Very Scary Zone,” they’ll find the characters of Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and FX’s American Horror Story and American Horror Stories come to life. With 12 seasons to choose from, who knows what terror awaits guests at this pop-up? From Twisty the Killer Clown to Rubber Man and even nods to the current season, American Horror Story: Delicate, nothing is off the table - including guts and hearts. We can only hope that Miss Robichaux’s Academy for Exceptional Young Ladies will be there to do some recruiting.

Annabelle, The Boogeyman, and The Exorcism Emily Rose, Oh My!Horrors abound in the third and spiciest zone of them all, “The Very, Very Scary Zone.” It’s here that guests will have their chance to meet one of the genre's most iconic dolls (no, not that one), as Annabelle welcomes all those who enter. Need a little therapy? Well, this might not be the place to get it as, after you enter the doctor’s office, the lights will go down and The Boogeyman will reveal himself from the shadows. Finally, there’s the arrival of a very much possessed Emily Rose who will make your spine tingle.

If you’re a fan of big scares and will be in the LA area from October 29 - October 31, Huluween: Now Screaming will be a must-stop destination.