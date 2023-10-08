How do you stand out in the crowded streaming marketplace? For various streamers, the way to register as something unique in the minds of consumers is to provide a distinctive identity that they can latch onto. Netflix is the place where you can find everything, Disney+ is home to the big Marvel and Star Wars shows, and Max has an air of prestige thanks to it housing all those HBO programs. As for Hulu, it's become associated with limited-run programs based on true crime stories and, most unexpectedly of all, horror productions, especially released in the wake of COVID-19.

That’s certainly quite the twist in Hulu’s public profile for many reasons, including the simple fact that horror productions haven’t taken off as much on many streamers. Save for Netflix’s various Mike Flanagan programs or Stranger Things, horror isn’t a genre streamers have cornered as much as others. However, in the wake of COVID-19 rocking the entertainment landscape, Hulu has become a go-to home for horror programs and especially movies. Original films like False Positive, Run, Hellraiser, and now No One Will Save You (among several others) have called Hulu their exclusive home. If audiences are looking around for a go-to home for frightening fare on the small screen, Hulu’s become a reliable destination to seek out.

'Fresh,' 'Prey,' and 'No One Will Save You' Have Taken Over Hulu

Image via Hulu

Perhaps Hulu was always destined to become a land where horror thrived given that the studio has always been enamored with this side of cinema since its very first exploits into original narrative films. The first two narrative features to be released as Hulu exclusive movies were Little Monsters and Wounds, a pair of radically different horror films that established the streamer’s capability for housing spine-tingling productions. Meanwhile, among its TV programming, Hulu has kept an eye on horror storytelling through early forays into the genre like Freakish, Castle Rock, and Into the Dark, all three of which lasted multiple seasons. Heck, Marvel Television at one point was planning to use Hulu as the home for a series of live-action TV adaptations of Marvel characters that would’ve all been horror-themed (these ambitions only resulted in one finished show, Helstrom).

Horror has always been in the DNA of Hulu, but in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, it became an even more prominent home for the genre. Part of this was simply out of necessity; movie theaters were closed for nearly all of 2020 and even a good chunk of 2021. A handful of titles held off their releases until the big screen was back alive and kicking, but most studios opted for just unleashing their projects as early as possible on any streaming service that was willing to shell out the dollars. This meant that Hulu got the distribution rights to Run (originally set for a normal theatrical release through Lionsgate) while the A24 horror film False Positive also got a Hulu premiere in June 2021.

Meanwhile, Disney acquired 20th Century Studios and Searchlight Pictures in 2019, with both studios now providing low-budget titles to Hulu. What screams "low-budget" more than horror? Thanks to this studio's new release strategies, projects like Fresh, Prey, and Clock (among others) were new Hulu exclusive releases rather than theatrical titles like they would've been in 2013. Heck, recent theatrical 20th Century Studios releases Barbarian and The Boogeyman were both horror titles originally set for Hulu premieres before getting upgraded to theatrical launches. Disney wanted to bolster its streaming services (the studio had also acquired a majority stake in Hulu in 2019) and reaffirm that the theatrical space belonged to “big” tentpole releases. In the process, the studio inadvertently provided a template for Hulu projects that helped the streamer become more well-known for its horror exploits.

'No One Will Save You' Is Hulu's Latest Horror Hit

Image via 20th Century Studios

In theaters, horror movies have become one of the few genres that can reliably generate massive box office. Whereas long-running action blockbuster franchises like Fast & Furious and Transformers are finally slowing down, eternally prominent horror sagas like Scream, Saw, and Halloween just keep going and going. In sharp contrast, horror just hasn’t been quite as popular on the various American streaming services, save for niche operations like Shudder. There are certainly horror-themed hits on the biggest streamers, but it’s not a genre that’s often dominating the world of original streaming programming. Take Amazon, for instance. Its 2021 anthology horror series Them didn't really take on a massive cult following and nobody really talked about the streamer’s July 2023 horror show The Horror of Dolores Ranch.

Amazon's forays into horror TV programming have been minimal overall (remember how well its I Know What You Did Last Summer show went in 2021) while its straight-to-streaming horror movies like Bingo Hell have also failed to make an impact. Even Netflix (which has had success with Flanagan’s various scary horror shows) hasn't been able to turn its original horror movies like Mr. Harrigan's Phone or There's Someone Inside Your House into movies people actually remember. This largest context is important to understanding Hulu’s dominance in the world of post-COVID-19 horror entertainment on the small screen. Not only has the streamer been housing well-received projects like No One Will Save You, but it also hasn’t had enormous competition. Horror is one of the few areas Hulu can confidently say it’s kicking Netflix’s tail in!

Larger external factors, like Disney’s corporate politics, COVID-19 temporarily closing down movie theaters, and the struggles of other streamers to break into horror entertainment, have heavily informed Hulu’s current presence in the horror landscape. Still, one also can’t deny that the streamer has invested wisely in up-and-coming talent like writer/director Brian Duffield. That kind of confidence has paid off in acclaimed horror works that can only be found on Hulu. Heck, the lasting legacy of Hulu's horror works can even be seen in the anthology show Into the Dark, which turned out to also be a great spot for investing in lesser-known filmmakers who have gone on to helm extremely notable projects. Horror directors like Gigi Saul Guerrero and Sophia Takal each directed installments of Into the Dark while Five Nights at Freddy's Emma Tammi helmed the final episode of this program. This streamer gave a home to fresh faces in the horror entertainment landscape, and it’s paid off in ways that are still unfolding as of this writing.

Compare this emphasis on unknown artists to the horror movies of Netflix, which have largely leaned on long-established names like Vincenzo Natali, Scott Cooper, and Dan Gilroy to deliver new horror titles for the service. Netflix’s horror exploits, as well as the forays into the genre from other streamers, have often leaned heavily on what’s worked in the past. Hulu’s catalogue of original horror features and TV shows has been far from flawless, but they’ve cultivated a positive reputation for placing bets on new talents and original stories. As long as this service continues to be confident in such voices, it’s doubtful Hulu will lose its horror entertainment crown anytime soon.