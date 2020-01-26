Marvel TV Shows ‘Howard the Duck’ and ‘Tigra & Dazzler’ Dropped at Hulu

Another two bite the dust as Hulu scraps production on previously in-development Marvel TV shows Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler. It’s been touch-and-go for the Hulu/Marvel shows previously under former Marvel TV head Jeph Loeb‘s purview now that he has exited the role and it has gone to Marvel head Kevin Feige. There has been a slow shutdown of the Marvel TV division in recent months, with previously-announced series like the Ghost Rider series and hit shows Cloak & Dagger and Runaways either cancelled while in development or ended for good in 2019.

Now, Variety reports Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler (also known as Tigra & Dazzler Show) have also been scrapped for good. Per a source in touch with Variety, Marvel chose not to move forward with either show. but it’s unclear what specific reasons were at play in making that ultimate decision. As such, it’s unknown if this was part of the decision to keep paring down non-Feige-related shows which were previously announced or if there was some other factor at play related to each respective show’s quality or other aspect. We suspected there was trouble on the horizon with Tigra & Dazzler specifically when, in early December 2019, the entire writing staff left the show. Both Howard the Duck and Tigra & Dazzler were two of four shows meant to be both their own shows but also come together in a Hulu/Marvel TV-verse crossover event called “The Offenders.”

As of right now, the other two shows included in “The Offenders” group, Hit Monkey and M.O.D.O.K., are still in production and cleared for a Hulu debut soon. Additionally, Marvel live-action series Helstrom is also set to premiere later this year. We’ll also be getting a new season of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. on ABC soon. But, for the most part, the Marvel TV universe is a sparse, disparate thing right now with this random assortment of shows serving as the remnants of a once expansive and major force in television.