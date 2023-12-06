The Big Picture Disney plans to merge Disney+ and Hulu into a single streaming service in 2024.

The integration of both platforms has already begun, allowing subscribers of both platforms to access content from both brands using the same email address.

The new platform will offer a wider range of content, including acclaimed dramas, franchise spin-offs, and animated classics, making it more attractive to customers.

Bob Iger had previously stated that The Walt Disney Company intends to merge Disney+ and Hulu into a single streaming service meant to be a stronger competitor in a crowded market. But while the new platform hasn't been officially announced yet, early integration of both platforms has already reached some customers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hulu hub is now available for clients who are subscribed to both services while using the same email address for both accounts. This allows content from both brands to be enjoyed in the same place, before the new platform is officially launched in the near future.

Hulu specializes in content produced by Disney under 20th Century Studios and FX, with other major titles licensed from different companies also available in the catalog. Recent television hits such as The Bear and the revival of Futurama have found success on the platform, with both titles set to stream right next to Disney's animated classics soon. The brand delivers a mature contrast to Disney+, which primarily delivers films and television series produced for the entire family. There is no denying that the streaming landscape will change once the new platform is launched, combining Disney+ and Hulu's biggest strengths.

Beyond its animated classics, Disney+ relies on the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star Wars for their major new television shows, expanding on the franchises that took control of the global box office during the last decade. Titles such as The Mandalorian and Loki will now be available for streaming next to Hulu's acclaimed dramas and comedies, with the Walt Disney Company hoping to obtain better financial results with their new streaming service. It remains to be seen if the subscriber count will match the company's expectations.

Are Merged Platforms the Answer to the Crowded Streaming Market?

Image via Disney

By merging Disney+ and Hulu, the company hopes to create a stronger competitor in the face of platforms such as Netflix and Max. With a wide variety of streaming platforms available for customers, it's become harder for studios to keep the audience's attention for a prolonged period of time. The combination of Disney+ and Hulu's catalogs is meant to make the new platform more attractive for customers, with acclaimed television dramas for mature audiences, major franchise spin-offs, and animated classics all available in one place. A launch date for Disney's merged streaming platform has been set for March 2024, with more details to come in the near future.

