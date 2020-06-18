Hulu Offers a Bunch of Beautiful IMAX Documentaries to Stream This Summer

Growing up, we had an IMAX theater about 40 minutes away from our school. And it was a heavenly, blessed day if we could visit it on a field trip to check out an immaculately lensed, larger-than-life educational documentary. If you’ve been jonesing for closer looks at what makes everything around us tick with some of the best photography you’ll ever see, Hulu’s got your back. The streaming service is offering at least 16 of the best IMAX documentaries starting now and continuing throughout summer.

These docs, including notable works like A Beautiful Planet, Space Station, and The Secret of Life on Earth, give us wonderful looks at the fundamentally important components that make up life. They’re narrated by notable folks like Jennifer Lawrence, Kristen Bell, Chris Evans, Cate Blanchett, Tom Cruise, and the nature doc GOAT Sir David Attenborough. And they just might help folks stuck at home acquaint themselves with a sense of transportation, as Megan Colligan, President of IMAX Entertainment said in a statement: “With people at home there is an immense and growing desire for discovery, particularly for students, families and children. For years IMAX has helped share the power of the natural world and the potential of human existence, and now, together with Hulu, we can bring those incredible, enlightening experiences to millions more.”

Check out the full list of wonderful, visually splendid documentaries from IMAX you’ll be able to stream on Hulu — some as soon as now! For more in the world of streaming documentaries, here’s the best docs you can watch on Netflix.