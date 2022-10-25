This October, for Halloween weekend, Hulu and animator, producer and voice actor (among other many talents) Justin Roiland are teaming up to bring adult fans a sweet treat in honor of all the creator's tricks. In celebration of all the Halloween specials for Solar Opposites, The Paloni Show and the upcoming Koala Man on the streaming service, Hulu's Huluween Trick or Treat Truck [Adult Edition] is offering free ice cream to fans in Los Angeles!

Beginning on October 29 and continuing through October 30, fans of Roiland can snag a few limited-time seasonal flavors from the Huluween Trick or Treat Truck [Adult Edition] with ice cream from the artisan, L.A.-based parlour Supercool Creamery. The flavors are being offered as a fun way to ramp up the excitement for the Halloween specials available on Hulu's streaming service, and are free for attendees who make it out while supplies last.

Throughout the days listed, the Supercool Creamery will whip up special flavors like "The Great Pumpkin," "Banana Party," (sans the body horror, as seen in The Paloni Show) and "Clacky's Gourmet Eyeball Ice Cream." In the evenings, it's Hulu's Huluween Happy Hour, which will present fans with ice cream flavors for adults only from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., including "Candy Corn Lane" and "R.I.Paloni," and more!

Image via Hulu

Hulu is home to a number of Roiland's wacky, whimsical animated creations. While he's well-known as a co-creator of Dan Harmon's adult series Rick and Morty and its franchise, as well as the unmistakable voice of Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith, Roiland has been a part of many iconic animated series. The creator's lengthy resume includes shows like Adventure Time, The Boys Presents: Diabolical and the Hulu series Solar Opposites. His latest projects, the recently-reworked seriesThe Paloni Show and the upcoming Koala Man with Hugh Jackman, are two of the celebrated Hulu specials with these ice cream offers.

Supercool Creamery is an L.A.-based ice cream shop that sells uniquely-made ice cream and cocktails utilizing a fast-freezing process with nitrogen. Partnering with the Huluween Truck, fans can check out the Roiland specials at the following times and locations:

Saturday, 10/29

1pm - 3pm: Little Tokyo (329 E 2nd St, Los Angeles, CA 90012)

5pm - 7pm: Happy Hour at Love Hour (532 S Western Ave., Los Angeles 90020) [21+]

Sunday, 10/30

1pm - 3pm: Melrose Trading Post (7850 Melrose Ave., Los Angeles 90046)

5pm - 7pm: Great White Cafe (1604 Pacific Ave., Venice 90291) [21+]

All episodes of Solar Opposites and The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! are available to stream on Hulu. You can check out Collider's interview with the producers of Solar Opposites below: