In a new marketing campaign centered on The Hulu Motel—a place created for the most "obsessed" viewers—Hulu is inviting TV and film fans to "check in to their obsessions" this month. The Hulu Motel will be open to pop culture fanatics or reality TV seekers. And whether their watch list is loaded with adult animation or critically acclaimed dramas, everyone is invited with no questions asked or judgment.

The Hulu Motel is a real-life, open-world experience designed to satisfy everyone's pop-culture obsession. The motel will also allow Hulu fans to fully immerse themselves in their favorite shows and genres in a span of three days and with four fully-immersive rooms.

The campaign kicked off with The Hulu Effect, a 36-second ad that brings viewers on a motel tour from the packed lobby with patrons trying to get into a series of themed rooms filled with easter eggs. Hulu's extensive library of programs inspired the upcoming motel, including references to The Handmaid's Tale, Only Murders in the Building, Bob's Burgers, Atlanta, The Great, The Kardashians, Mayans M.C., and Fire Island, to mention a few.

And since "everybody's into something," the teaser suggests that no matter what genre you prefer, Hulu has got you covered. As part of its continuous commitment to providing unique, immersive experiences for its viewers, Hulu will bring 'The Hulu Motel' to life in Studio City in Los Angeles on June 23 from 7-10 pm and June 24 to 25 from 5-10 pm. Admission is free, but it is on a first-come, first-served basis, so visitors must reserve tickets. You will be given the exact location once you reserve your check-in time. While food and beverages will be available for purchase on-site, attendees must head home to have a good night's sleep or to continue binge-watching.

Taking over the historic Sportsmen’s Lodge Hotel, Hulu invites fans to tour the motel lobby, rooms, and pool area, all while indulging themselves with everything TV and film, and whatever genres they're into.

Hulu is a subscription streaming service in the United States that is majority-owned by The Walt Disney Company, with Comcast's NBCUniversal having a minority stake. It was launched on October 29, 2007, and it features a library of films and television series from networks such as ABC, Freeform, and FX Networks, along with Hulu original programming.

